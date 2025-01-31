Prosecutors Refresh Diddy Indictment To Add Two More Victims, Say He Dangled One Off Of A Balcony

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing an even tougher legal battle now that prosecutors have added two new victims to his indictment.

Federal prosecutors have filed a superseding indictment against Diddy, according to AP, which expands the allegations to include two new female victims. The disgraced music mogul was previously charged with racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution of a former long-term girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Fine, who is identified in the indictment as “Victim 1.” This new, superseding indictment alleges the crimes extended to two additional women, also charging Combs with the sex trafficking of “Victim 1.”

Prosecutors have been at odds with Combs’ legal team over the number of alleged victims, along with his lawyers insisting that the allegations involving “Victim 1” were “consensual” activity between people in a long-term relationship.

“There’s one victim in the indictment…it’s not 50,” an attorney for Combs previously told CNN. “What they did, and it’s a little too cute, is it’s 50 witnesses or victims — well, it’s one victim. That’s all that’s in the indictment.”

The new indictment also alleges the criminal conduct goes as far back as 2004, which is four years earlier than they initially said. According to the outlet, prosecutors allege Combs and his associates used his position of power to intimidate female victims often “under the pretense of a romantic relationship” before forcing them to engage in sex acts. The indictment also claims that those acts often involved male commercial sex workers in addition to Combs.

While prosecutors previously said the crimes occurred at “Freak Offs”–events where women were drugged and forced to have sex–the new indictment alleges that on some occasions, the criminal activity included only Diddy and a female victim.

Another addition claimed when Combs’ authority was threatened by employees, witnesses, or anyone else, he was known to react violently. This behavior allegedly included “multiple” acts of kidnapping, and on one occasion, the indictment says Combs allegedly “dangled a victim over an apartment balcony.”

In a letter to the judge filed this week, prosecutors have emphasized that their investigation is ongoing.

“As the Government has previously indicated, its investigation remains active and ongoing,” the letter states, according to CNN. “The Government will endeavor to return any further superseding indictment as promptly as possible, mindful of the May 5, 2025 trial date in this case.” In response to these new claims, Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo issued a statement to CNN, saying: “The latest Indictment contains no new offenses. The prosecution’s theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial.”

Combs’ trial is set for May 5. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.