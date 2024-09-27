Male Sex Worker Gives Federal Prosecutors Alleged ‘Freak Off’ Footage Featuring Diddy & An Unnamed Woman

Footage of one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged “freak offs” was reportedly turned over to federal prosecutors this week.

According to reports from TMZ, one of the disgraced music mogul’s alleged encounters with a sex worker was videotaped and has now been handed over to federal prosecutors.

The person who gave the tape to prosecutors, a male sex worker, met with the feds Wednesday in New York City and signed a proffer agreement, which allows him to speak to federal investigators without fear of prosecution.

The sex worker’s conversation with the feds reportedly revolved around him explaining how he got involved in the “freak off” with Combs and an unnamed woman. Prosecutors have said previously that these “freak offs” are the center of their criminal case against Diddy.

The threesome in question allegedly happened in May 2023, when the sex worker claims he flew from Atlanta to Miami to meet up with Diddy and the woman, after which he ended up having intercourse with her while Diddy filmed it. Sources told the outlet that the man also revealed what types of drugs the Bad Boy founder allegedly liked to use during the group sex sessions.

The sex worker’s story actually lines up with what Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ about the “freak offs” in their new documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. Agnifilo insisted the “freak offs” were not wild orgies, but rather, threesomes involving consenting adults.

Diddy’s attorney also responded to the 1,000 bottles of baby oil allegedly seized from the mogul’s home suggesting that he probably purchased the bottles in bulk from Costco, claiming there are locations nearby each of Diddy’s property.

“He has a big house, he buys in bulk…I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home,” Agnifilo said in the doc.

But, in response to these claims, a spokesperson for the wholesaler told TMZ that none of the company’s U.S. locations sell baby oil.

Of course, Combs’ alleged “freak offs” are just one of the claims the rapper is facing. He was indicted by a grand jury on Sept. 16 and taken into federal custody, pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy was denied bail and will remain in custody while he awaits trial, and, according to his attorney, he will testify in court.