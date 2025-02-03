Congrats, Cowboy Carter! BLACKBIIRD Beyoncé Wins Grammy For Best Country Album

She did it!!! Apparently, much to her own surprise, record-breaking Beyoncé won a Grammy for Best Country Album.

A visibly shocked Beyoncé, who’s already the most-decorated and nominated artist in Grammy history, won the award for Cowboy Carter, beating out Post Malone, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, and Lainey Wilson. She accepted the award from Taylor Swift and admitted that she was in disbelief.

“Wow, I really was not expecting this,” admitted Beyoncé in her acceptance speech. “I want to thank God that I’m able to still do what I love after so many years. I’d like to thank all the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it. I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to stay persistent.”

She continued,

“Wow. I’d like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators, thank you; this album wouldn’t have been without you. I’d like to thank God again and my fans, and I’m still in shock.”

This was Beyoncé’s second Grammy win of the night. She also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus, making her the first Black woman to win a Grammy for a country music song since the Pointer Sisters won in a similar category in 1975.

Bey tops this year’s Grammys with 11 nominations, more than any other artist.

Beyoncé’s 2025 Grammy Nominations:

Record of the year: “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Album of the year: “Cowboy Carter”

Song of the year: “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Best pop solo performance: “Bodyguard” (lost to “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter)

Best pop duo/group performance: “Levii’s Jeans” featuring Post Malone

Best melodic rap performance: “Spaghettii” featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey (lost to “3:AM” by Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu)

Best country solo performance: “16 Carriages” (lost to “It Takes a Woman” by Chris Stapleton)

Best country duo/group performance: “II Most Wanted” featuring Miley Cyrus

Best country song: “Texas Hold ‘Em” (lost to “The Architect” by Kacey Musgraves)

Best country album: “Cowboy Carter”

Best Americana performance: “Ya Ya” (lost to “American Dreaming” by Sierra Ferrell)

Congrats, Bey!