F12: Alabama Sheriff’s Office Faces $20 Million Lawsuit Over Taser Brutality Against Handcuffed Black Man

Another day, another police department being sued for abusing its citizens.

BOSSIP previously reported on the viral video showing Micah Washington being brutalized by Reform, Alabama, police officer Dana Elmore. Washington was fixing his tire on the side of the highway when Elmore approached him, demanding his identification. Despite being forthright and admitting to having a firearm, Washington was handcuffed and tasered numerous times.

In the attack’s aftermath, Washington said he wanted an apology and “justice.” We were unsure that he would get either of those things, however…

According to AP News, attorneys representing Washington have filed a $20 million lawsuit against the city of Reform and Officer Elmore and her husband, ex-Pickens County Sheriff’s Deputy Jody Elmore, accusing them of excessive force, deliberate indifference, malicious prosecution, and wrongful detainment. As a result of these abuses of power, Washington was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest, and first-degree possession of marijuana. His attorney, Leroy Maxwell Jr,. spoke to these charges and the behavior of the officers via AL.com:

“We fully expect the remaining charges against Mr. Washington to be dismissed as well,’’ Maxwell said Tuesday.

He continued:

“They must be held accountable for the irreparable physical, mental and emotional injuries they caused,’’ he said. “My clients are clear victims of police misconduct, racial bias, and systemic racism.”

There is a very substantial payday in Micah Washington’s future, and we hope he gets every red cent possible.