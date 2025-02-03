Civil Rights & Social Justice

Micah Washington attorneys file lawsuit against Reform Alabama

F12: Alabama Sheriff’s Office Faces $20 Million Lawsuit Over Taser Brutality Against Handcuffed Black Man

Published on February 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

UK police officer removing taser from his stab vest

Source: Alphotographic / Getty

 

Another day, another police department being sued for abusing its citizens.

BOSSIP previously reported on the viral video showing Micah Washington being brutalized by Reform, Alabama, police officer Dana Elmore. Washington was fixing his tire on the side of the highway when Elmore approached him, demanding his identification. Despite being forthright and admitting to having a firearm, Washington was handcuffed and tasered numerous times.

In the attack’s aftermath, Washington said he wanted an apology and “justice.” We were unsure that he would get either of those things, however…

Related Stories

According to AP News, attorneys representing Washington have filed a $20 million lawsuit against the city of Reform and Officer Elmore and her husband, ex-Pickens County Sheriff’s Deputy Jody Elmore, accusing them of excessive force, deliberate indifference, malicious prosecution, and wrongful detainment. As a result of these abuses of power, Washington was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest, and first-degree possession of marijuana. His attorney, Leroy Maxwell Jr,. spoke to these charges and the behavior of the officers via AL.com:

“We fully expect the remaining charges against Mr. Washington to be dismissed as well,’’ Maxwell said Tuesday.

He continued:

“They must be held accountable for the irreparable physical, mental and emotional injuries they caused,’’ he said. “My clients are clear victims of police misconduct, racial bias, and systemic racism.”

There is a very substantial payday in Micah Washington’s future, and we hope he gets every red cent possible.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Lawsuit Micah Washington

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Ming Lee Issues A Second Apology To ‘Basketball Wives’ Co-Star Jackie Christie, Urges Chantel To Take ‘Accountability’ For Family Fisticuffs

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close