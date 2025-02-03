Playing In Babyface’s Face: Legend Addresses Grammy’s Red Carpet Snub, AP Apologizes As Audacious Alabaster Interviewers Get Dragged For Disrespect

After celebs and social media dragged reporters to the aoli abyss for cutting off Babyface mid-sentence at the 2025 Grammys, the Associated Press and the music icon both addressed the incident.

We didn’t even have to wait for the Grammys to start for Black legends to get snubbed for other artists because reporters got a headstart on the red carpet with Babyface. In the shocking moment that immediately went viral, reporters Leslie Ambriz and Krysta Fauria interviewed the 13-time Grammy winner. Before he could finish his thoughtful answer about R&B crossovers, Fauria cut him off to call over Chappell Roan.

No shade to the 2025 Best New Artist, but really?! In front of our Black History Month?

As usual, Babyface remained a class act despite the diss on live TV. “You guys wanna do that? Go do that,” he said before dropping them like a bad habit. That’s as kind as the responses got about the Babyface blunder because no one with any sense or music history would play in his face like that. Thee Kenneth Edmonds has been changing the music game since before those reporters, and Chappell were born, and it shows!

Even if Babyface didn’t earn 54 Grammy nominations and contribute to hundreds of millions of records sold, that was wildly unprofessional to do to anyone.

Celebrities Join Social Media In Dragging The Disrespectful Interview

In addition to Dionne Warwick’s disbelief, Boyz II Men singer Shawn Stockman entered the chat. Khloé Kardashian and Charlie Puth also called out the red carpet recklessness.

“That would never happen in the NFL or the NBA. You would never disrespect Magic Johnson. Because there’s a level of understanding of what those particular human beings brought to that respective profession. But it seems to be the opposite in the music industry. The industry tends to have a really bad habit of doing very disrespectful things to people that should be honored,” Stockman said.

“This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in this interview. Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry, in sooo many ways. Its maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this. With decades of groundbreaking work as a songwriter, producer, and performer, he’s shaped the sound of multiple generations,” she wrote.

“You can’t disrespect one of the most influential songwriters of our time like that. @babyface is ONE of ONE,” Puth wrote on Instagram. “Babyface is the GOAT,” he added with an emoji.

When Ambriz and Fauria initially addressed the situation, they tried to charge it to the game. The correspondents even had the nerve to say they hoped Babyface would come back to finish answering. They tried it!

“It was fast, it was all at once,” one said. “That’s the nature of the carpet,” the other responded, adding that she hoped to interview him again.

As Ambriz and Fauria wrapped up their coverage with Gary Gerard Hamilton, someone finally got them to try again with an apology.

“I wanted to say that I’m really sorry about, um, interrupting Babyface earlier. Chappell Roan had come up and there was a lot of commotion, as there is on these carpets, but I’m a big Babyface fan — as are we all — and so I just wanted to say that, that I really apologize,” Fauria explained.

Is the “commotion” in the room with us now? It seemed quiet as a church mouse in those clips except for yelling over one of the greatest contributors to modern music.

