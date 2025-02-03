Beyoncé FINALLY Wins Album Of The Year Grammy For ‘Cowboy Carter,’ Announces Highly-Anticipated Tour Dates

After being shut out for more than a decade, Beyoncé finally won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

At Sunday night’s awards show, Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter not only won Best Country Album but also the coveted Album of the Year award. This marks the first time the star has been awarded with the top prize, which comes after four of her previously nominated albums in the category were denied.

She even mentioned the snub on Cowboy Carter, singing about her multiple losses on ” SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN.'”

“F**k it, do it again (That’s cool)/ A-O-T-Y, I ain’t win (That’s cool)/ I ain’t stuntin’ ‘bout them/ Take that s**t on the chin/ Come back and f**k up the pen,” she says on the song.

And f**k up the pen she did, finally taking home Album of the Year after Renaissance, Lemonade, Beyoncé, and I Am… Sasha Fierce were all robbed of the honor.

“I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years,” Beyoncé said during her acceptance speech. “I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, for all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to Miss (Linda) Martell, and I’ll just hopefully keep pushing forward, opening doors.”

She also said during her acceptance speech that she would “like to thank and acknowledge and praise all the firefighters for keeping us safe,” sharing the stage with the group of first responders who presented her with the night’s biggest award.

Fresh off of her big win, Bey went on to announce the Cowboy Carter tour dates set to kick off in just a couple of months!

After teasing the announcement over the weekend, Beyoncé revealed on Monday that her next tour will kick off in Los Angeles on April 28 and continue for 22 shows in eight cities. The stadium tour includes two stops overseas in London and Paris before coming back to the States and finishing on July 11 in Atlanta. Presale for the shows begins on Feb. 11, with general ticket sales starting on Feb. 14 via Beyoncé’s website.

Beyoncé posted the news on Instagram simply by uploading a poster listing the cities along with the caption, “SHE COMING.”

News of the Cowboy Carter tour was delayed for a few weeks by the wildfires in California. After performing at halftime for an NFL game on Christmas day, Beyoncé teased the date of Jan. 14 on social media, which led fans to speculate about a tour tied to her most recent album.

But, when that day came, the Houston native said that her announcement had been “postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles.” At the same time, her BeyGood Foundation announced a $2.5 million donation for displaced families in Altadena, a historically Black neighborhood that the Eaton fire has decimated.

Multiple presales will take place ahead of the general on-sale, which begins Friday, February 14, at 12 p.m. local time via Beyonce.com.

Presale Access for Fans

Beyoncé’s most dedicated fans will get the first shot at tickets:

BeyHive Presale – Kicking off February 11 at 12 p.m. local time, the exclusive BeyHive presale runs until February 12 at 11 a.m. Fans can find more details at Beyonce.com.

Artist Presale – Fans can register now through February 6 at 8 a.m. ET for access to the Artist Presale at Live Nation (U.S. + UK shows) and Live Nation Paris (Paris shows). The Artist Presale will be live on February 13 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

Exclusive Sponsored Presales

Several brands are offering special presale access for cardholders and customers:

Citi Presale (U.S.) – Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets starting February 12 at 12 p.m. until February 13 at 11 a.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment® program. More details are available at CitiEntertainment.com.

Verizon Up Presale (U.S.) – Verizon customers can access presale tickets through Verizon Access beginning February 12 at 12 p.m. until February 13 at 11 a.m. local time. More details can be found at Verizon.com/Access.

Mastercard Presale (UK & France) – Mastercard cardholders will have early access to tickets for London and Paris shows from February 12 at 12 p.m. until February 13 at 11 a.m. Preferred ticket access will be available starting February 14 at 12 p.m. Details at Priceless.com/Music.

VIP Travel & Hospitality Packages

For those looking to elevate their concert experience, Vibee is offering premium ticket packages, including two-night hotel accommodations and other exclusive perks. Packages go on sale February 11 at Beyonce.Vibee.com.

Check out a full list of Cowboy Carter tour dates below:

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium