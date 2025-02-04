DEI Delusional JD Vance, Other Republicans Walk Back (Some) Erroneous Allegations That Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Caused Mid-Air Crash

Last week, President Donald Trump did the irresponsible, insensitive, wholly bigoted, and, well, completely predictable thing. He erroneously suggested DEI had anything to do with the horrific mid-air collision in Washington, D.C.

Other GOP goons, like Vice President JD Vance, followed suit and also spread the narrative that the diversity efforts of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) may have contributed to the crash without a single solitary shred of evidence to support the speculation.

Well, now that the narrative they tried to sell has been dragged up and down the internet and derided by prominent Democrats and media outlets all over the web, some Republicans, including Vance and Rep. Sam Graves (R-Missouri), are walking their loud, wrong and white nationalist-friendly nonsense back a little, which will no doubt aggravate their MAGA overlord who already spends too much time up at 3 a.m. working his little orange baby Twitter fingers to the bone while raging at any and everyone who has ever publicly offered him the least bit of criticism.

From Politico:

In an interview with POLITICO, Graves, who chairs the House Transportation Committee and is an experienced private pilot who is rated to fly a commercial airplane, said many questions remain about just what caused the crash. He urged allowing investigators to do their work — but said that he doesn’t believe DEI initiatives played a role, despite insistence to the contrary from President Donald Trump and some others in the GOP. “I don’t think it had anything to do with this particular accident. I have concerns about DEI within the FAA and for that matter all the transportation agencies, but I’ve had that concern now for years,” Graves said.

Don’t be fooled, though. You can bet whatever “concerns” Graves has about “DEI within the FAA” are still likely based on white conservatives’ big lie that DEI is about giving the roles of qualified white men to unqualified Black people, POC, women, and other marginalized demographics.

Meanwhile, Vance tried to soften his and Trump’s anti-DEI propaganda without completely abandoning it during a sit-down with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, where he clarified that he and Trump weren’t saying a “DEI hire” was directly responsible, but that diversity initiatives may have caused staff shortages at the FAA. (Another thing suggested sans tangible evidence.)

“So the president’s been very clear about this,” Vance said. “This is not saying that the person who was at the controls is a DEI hire. But let’s just say, first of all, we should investigate everything, but let’s just say the person at the controls didn’t have enough staffing around him or her because we were turning people away because of DEI reasons.”

So, first, Trump has never been “very clear” on anything but his unwavering dedication to making white supremacy great again. He’s probably the most rambling, incoherent, mush-mouthed, double-speaking, non-sequitur-prone president in modern history. Clarity is far from one of his strong points.

Secondly, Vance, as usual, is just lying and relying on people to have short memories. He and Trump both absolutely suggested DEI hiring was the problem, not a lack of “enough staffing.”

“When you don’t have the best standards in who you’re hiring, it means on the one hand, you’re not getting the best people in government,” Vance said last week while co-signing Trump, who had literally stood on stage and read from right-wing articles critical of the FAA’s hiring of disabled people.

At the very least, these people could stop being cowards and stand by their evil narratives even after they become unpopular.