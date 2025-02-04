MAFS Exclusive Clip: Emem Walks Out After Ikechi Says He ‘Doesn’t Feel Like He’s In A Marriage’

Things are still (very) dysfunctional between a Married At First Sight couple, and BOSSIP has an exclusive look at them trying to connect before the couple’s retreat.

As previously reported, the season premiered on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime and features Chicagoans willing to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger at the altar. As always, the couples will then embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon and living together as newlyweds, with the ultimate test arriving at the end of the eight-week experiment. At that point, each couple must make the life-changing decision: stay married and build a future together, or get divorced and part ways.

This season will prove to be especially scandalous as there’s a reported spouse swap amid some messy cheating claims.

A press release reports that this season promises even more excitement and drama with a “mature cast” and new twists. Among the surprises is an explosive cheating scandal, leading to a couple swap that’s sure to shock viewers and leave everyone wondering what will happen next.

An exclusive clip from tonight’s episode shows Emem and Ikechi meeting with Dr. Pia. They agreed to reset their marriage, but communication between them is still nonexistent, and the #MAFS expert is trying to understand why.

According to Ikechi, it’s because he doesn’t feel like he’s married.

Dr. Pia asks him flat-out if he wants to be in his marriage, and a solemn Ikechi responds.

“I don’t feel like it is a marriage, definitley not what I thought it was gonna be.

Dr. Pia says he’s “damn right,” considering that he and Emem don’t do things married people do, like communicate, “stick true to their word, give each other grace, and spend quality time together.”

“Is it possible to put forth more effort in that?” asks the #MAFS expert.

“It doesn’t feel like a want or desire to go any further,” answers Ikechi flatly.

This upsets Emem, and she walks out.

Things will get extra spicy tonight during the couple’s retreat as Michelle continues her quest to uncover the truth about THAT sext from David.

