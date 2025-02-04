Celebrity

GloRilla Becomes The First Fenty Ambassador Across All Brands

Get ‘Em Glo! Rihanna Appoints GloRilla As The First Ambassador Across Fenty Beauty, Fenty Hair, Fenty Skin & Savage X Fenty

Published on February 4, 2025

GloRilla is officially Fenty’s new it-girl!

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

 

Rihanna has called on none other than the “TGIF” rapper to be the very first ambassador to represent the Fenty brand across Fenty Beauty, Hair, Skin and Savage x Fenty. They teased the announcement on Monday by posting a photo of Glo hiding her face behind a newspaper emblazoned with the Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty logos–but everyone in the comments immediately knew who it was.

Once they made the announcement on Tuesday, all of the Fenty brands came together to post GloRilla’s photoshoot, in which she wore a cute cherry-print lingerie set. The brands listed the products used in her shoot in their caption, drowning the rapper in all Fenty everything, right down to their ButtaDrop Body Cream in ‘Fenty Fresh’ scent​.

“I want to say I was at home in my car,” GloRilla tells Vogue of learning that she’d be the newest Fenty ambassador, “and I was so excited about it.”

 

Elsewhere in her interview with the mag, Glo told the publication that she’s been getting compared to Rihanna for a long time now, which she takes as the ultimate compliment.

“My mom used to always say that I looked like her, and when I went places people would tell me that,” she explained. “I loved it, and I loved her music.”

As for what Fenty products GloRilla already used prior to becoming an ambassador, she has a few favorites, including everyone else’s fav: the Gloss Bomb.

“I love Fenty lip gloss—the one in the square tube. It may be in my purse right now,” she told Vogue. “And my makeup artist uses a highlighter on me that I love. It makes my face so shimmery. And I don’t like soft baby hairs, I like the gelled down baby hair look, so I’ve been using the edge control.”

Glo also shared her reaction to Rihanna’s viral video singing along to her track “TGIF,” admitting she had to tell everyone in the room at her BET Awards rehearsals.

“I was just screaming. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I had just dropped the song and I was going to perform it at the BET Awards, and I was at rehearsals,” she recalled. “I sat down to take a break, hopped on Instagram, and that’s the first thing I saw. I couldn’t believe it. I just screamed. I was like, ‘Ya’ll, Rihanna just posted me!’”

Get ’em, Glo!

