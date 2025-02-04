Celebrity

Allison Holker Says 'Ayahuasca Journey' Changed Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Allison Holker Says ‘Ayahuasca Journey’ Changed Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Prior to Death: ‘He Never Healed’

Published on February 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Despite all of the backlash Allison Holker has gotten for revealing intimate details about her late husband, she continues to add more stories to the list.

Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of "Velvet Buzzsaw" - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

As she continues to promote her memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing The Light, Holker has revealed another untold story about her late husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss.

In an interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show while promoting the book, Allison revealed that her tWitch embarked on an “ayahuasca journey” prior to his death, claiming that he “wasn’t the same afterwards.” She called it a “very big turning point for him.”

“I feel like his heart was never really in the same place when he came back. There was something missing in his eyes,” Holker revealed on the show. “It just kind of feels like he opened something up to himself that he never healed. And never fully escaped.”

The former So You Think You Can Dance contestant went on to say that she was “really sad” about what her husband went through, but despite it all, she remembers him as “a wonderful person.”

Holker went on to say that while she “will always” celebrate Boss, she couldn’t “celebrate so much of his [choices]” — especially the one that has left such a lasting impact on their children. The two share a son Maddox, 8, and daughter Zaia, 5, while Holker also has 16-year-old daughter Weslie from a previous relationship.

“That’s a really fine line I have to walk as a mother right now … because [the kids] are very hurt by their father’s decision,” she said, referring to him dying by suicide. “And they have a lot of triggers that they have to be in therapy now to really work through.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Allison Holker Newsletter Stephen "Twitch" Boss

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Birdman and Toni Braxton attends Lifetime"s Film,"Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story"

Bling Bling: Toni Braxton Posts Wedding Ring To Celebrate Anniversary With Birdman

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close