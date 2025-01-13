Allison Holker’s Daughter Defends Her Mom Against Claims Of Money Hungry Activity As tWitch’s Family & Friends Continue Calling Out ‘Lies’

After Allison Holker included her late husband’s tWitch’s alleged drug use in her memoir, her daughter is defending her and revealing why her mom made family sign NDAs at her stepdad’s funeral.

As previously reported, Stephen “tWitch” Boss took his own life in December 2022, shocking fans of the beloved dancer and TV personality. His family has remained relatively quiet since his funeral, that is, until Holker told PEOPLE that she found illicit drugs in her late husband’s closet. Since then, tWitch’s mom and the dancer’s friends have spoken out to decry her alleged revelation.

According to Holker’s daughter, Weslie Renae, her mother is being unfairly targeted and has done nothing wrong.

Page Six reports that the 16-year-old recently took to Instagram Live to clear the air on her mom’s decision to include Boss’s alleged drug use in her memoir

“My stepdad’s been gone for two years and I’m still getting hate comments … it’s just complicated and for no reason, because this is not just a social media gig, this is literally my life,” she began.

She also said she’s “sick of getting hate comments and seeing my mom get hate for literally losing the person that she loves.”

You may recall that Weslie is not Boss’s biological daughter, but she says she was never treated differently. She claims that her stepdad was the person she cried to.

“He’d wake me up every morning, we’d get breakfast. He’s the person that I would see when he came home from work with. We lived in the same four walls and now I’m getting hate for him leaving, and I don’t get it. It’s hurtful,” she added.

The teenager also claims that she receives hate because she is not her stepdad’s biological daughter, though Holker and Boss married in 2013. They also had two boys together, making Weslie a big sister.

“He never made me feel like anything besides his daughter,” she continued. “I just think it speaks for who he was, and nobody’s sitting up here trying to bash him. He was a good person,” she explained.

Weslie Renae Provides Context For NDAs At tWitch’s Funeral

As previously reported, in addition to public outrage over her PEOPLE interview, Boss’s family is not pleased with Holker’s decisions since his death. In the interview, she revealed that she discovered a shoe box with several drugs and substances as she was picking out an outfit for his funeral. She claims this is the first time she learned of her husband’s alleged drug use. This public revelation caused Boss’s family to speak out for the first time.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, an autopsy report confirmed he had no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of death. Many other family members, including his brother, also spoke out. However, Weslie says that her mom is just telling her the truth.

Additionally, she says Holker had funeral attendees sign NDAs because there was an open-casket viewing.

“God forbid somebody that went to that took a photo of Stephen and put it on the internet or shared it with somebody else — that’s the type of things that NDAs are for,” she said during the Instagram Live. “It’s not so you can never talk about Stephen, you can’t ever talk about you grieving him, you can’t post about it. That’s not what it is. And for all the people saying it, I just feel like you’re uneducated.”

Though the NDAs were present, Weslie claims that Holker wasn’t a stickler about them being signed.

“But also regardless, some people didn’t even sign the NDAs and my mom was lenient because she understands at the end of the day, this is family, so you all want to disrespect her and she’s still nice, she’s still kind, she’s still forgiving,” she revealed. “My mom gets called a murderer. They say that she’s money hungry. They say that she needs more fame. That’s not how my mom is.”

Weslie also added that her mom doesn’t have a reason to be “money hungry.”

“Trust me when I say my mom is good, she doesn’t need that,” she said.

Allison Holker recently released a statement addressing the backlash.

“To fans of Stephen and our family and friends, I want to be clear that my only intention in writing the book is to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people,” she wrote. “Just like you, I never really knew what happened, and even as I am trying to put the pieces together I will never really know.”

