Hulu’s ‘How To Die Alone’ Canceled After 1 Season, Natasha Rothwell Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’–‘Hard To Comprehend’

Natasha Rothwell is expressing her heartbreak after her Hulu series was canceled. How to Die Alone, the comedy created by and starring the actress has been axed after just one season.

Produced under Disney’s Onyx Collective, a brand dedicated to amplifying voices from underrepresented communities, the series was greenlit in November 2022 and premiered in September 2024.

Variety reports that Rothwell expressed her disappointment in a statement saying she was “shocked, heartbroken, and frankly, baffled” by Onyx’s decision.

The outlet spoke with sources who cited low viewership as a key factor in the cancellation. Still, Rothwell argued that the show was “an undeniable critical, creative, and award-winning success.”

She added to Variety that she was shopping it elsewhere.

“Representation isn’t just about visibility—it’s about ensuring that our stories, our existence, and our cultural contributions are not erased,” said Rothwell.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, she echoed a similar sentiment and said her heart “aches” for the team that brought How To Die Alone to fruition.

“This is hard to comprehend…,” she wrote. “My heart aches for the cast, crew and writers who gave their all to tell this story. I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity, and appreciate all of the love and support.”

She added that she hoped this would be a “comma,” not a “period” in the series’ story.

Fans of the show are currently expressing their disappointment about the cancellation on social media.

“and wherever you take it to, we will CONTINUE to watch it icon – take THAT to the pitch meeting,” wrote one watcher.

“The show was brilliant Natasha, what can we do? @hulu this is a mistake. This show is phenomenal and deserves the same opportunity Only Murders has had,” added another.

See Natasha Rothwell’s full statement to Variety about How To Die Alone’s cancellation below.

I am shocked, heartbroken and frankly, baffled that Onyx has decided not to move forward with a second season of “How to Die Alone.” This is a tough reality to accept because the show is an undeniable critical, creative and award-winning success. This show took me eight years to bring to life, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned in that time, it’s resilience. I’m not giving up. My team and I are committed to finding “How to Die Alone” a new home because stories like this matter. Now more than ever, television that amplifies previously unheard voices, and that prioritizes hiring and casting decisions that accurately reflect the diversity of the world, is essential. Representation isn’t just about visibility — it’s about ensuring that our stories, our existence and our cultural contributions are not erased. As Maya Angelou so wisely said, “You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.” We are rising. And we are not done.