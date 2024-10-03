How To Die Alone interviews with BOSSIP
‘How To Die Alone’: Natasha Rothwell And Cast Reveal Creative Thought Process Behind Hilariously Heartfelt Hulu Series
Natasha Rothwell‘s work on Insecure, White Lotus, SNL, Sonic 2 and dozens of other animated series have endeared her to audiences who can’t help but laugh when she employs her sharp comedic timing. Her latest work, How To Die Alone, is a canvas that puts all of her talents on display in hilariously heartbreaking fashion.
BOSSIP writer/editor Jason “Jah” Lee was recently granted the opportunity to talk to Natasha and her band of merry men and women who came together to produce one of the year’s best new shows.
BOSSIP was fortunate to be able to watch the first four episodes of How To Die Alone and we feel confident that you and your friends will love what Natasha and co. have created with this show. It is absolutely relatable and provides and outlet for people to see themselves in almost every single character.
Flip the page to see BOSSIP’s interview with co-executive producer Vera Santamaria!
Vera Santamaria details her working relationship with Natasha Rothwell and reveals the one thing in the series that Natasha felt was non-negotiable.
KeiLyn Durrel Jones and Jocko Sims explain the most important elements of their characters “Terrance” and “Alex” and what roles they play in “Mel’s” life.
Conrad Ricamora, “Rory”, explains the complexities of his character’s relationship with “Mel” and how they feed off of one another.
