Television

Mel Sings Her Shot At Alex In 'How To Die Alone' Finale Episode

‘How To Die Alone’ Finale Exclusive: Mel FINALLY Makes Her Feelings Silk Sonically Clear To Alex!

Published on September 26, 2024

Have you been keeping up with Natasha Rothwell’s new show How To Die Alone? Hulu is releasing Episodes 7 and 8 Friday and we’ve got a sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure!

How to Die Alone Key Art

Source: Hulu / hulu

The two-episode finale of Onyx Collective’s How To Die Alone, the new comedy created by and starring Natasha Rothwell, premieres Friday, September 27 on Hulu. How to Die Alone follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a broke, lonely JFK airport employee who’s forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

In our sneak peek clip, Mel pulls her former boyfriend Alex into a karaoke duet that makes it Silk Sonically clear she’s leaving the door open on their relationship.

Check out the clip below!

We love this! Do you think Alex will call off the wedding and reconcile with Mel? Or is it too late for this love story?

Here’s more about Friday’s episodes:

In Episode 107 “Kill Your Darlings” Mel hopes to ring in the New Year by winning Alex back.

In Episode 108 “Get Lost” Mel’s world opens up when she jumps into the deep end.

We are INTRIGUED!

The two-episode finale of How To Die Alone streams Friday, September 27.

