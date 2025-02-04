Salty Soup Cookies: Ledisi Singing Black National Anthem At Super Bowl In Front Of Trump Sparks MAGA ‘Boycott’ Backlash

Conservatives never miss an opportunity to be outraged in order to fuel their culture war against all things fair, just, equitable, and empathetic toward humanity. It’s just not their thing. Only in division and chaos can these sick people thrive.

If you need yet another example of this undeniable truth, check out the DailyMail reporting about the news that Grammy Award-winning singer Ledisi will be performing the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” at the Super Bowl on Sunday. In the wake of Donald Trump’s DEI ban and federal prohibition of all things related to race and identity, this brazen attempt for the NFL to represent Blackness during Black History Month has sent the MAGA deplorables into a tailspin. They are so angry…

Some of them are so angry, in fact, that they are calling for a boycott of the Super Bowl…

You’d think these folks would understand the program by now considering that Andra Day sang the exact same song last Super Bowl.

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly wrote: ‘The so-called Black National Anthem does not belong at the Super Bowl. We already have a National Anthem and it includes EVERYONE.’

Nothing makes us happier than angry white people whining and complaining about Blackness. F*** ’em. They can cope and seethe. Their misery is our joy.