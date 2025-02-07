Our Kinda Carryin’ On: Zendaya Brings Her Man, Her Man, Her Spider-Man Tom Holland To Black Family Function, Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

Social media is buzzing over a now-viral video of friendly neighborhood Spider-man Tom Holland partying with Zendaya‘s authentically Black side of the family at a poppin’ get-together in Oakland.

In the wholesome video, members of Zendaya’s family can be seen referring to Tom Holland as “Spider-man”–a proud Black tradition–while he makes his rounds talking to his future in-laws and even holding a baby.

At one point, Tom was spotted getting down in the Auntie circle, which makes us even more invested in his forever Zendayaship.

Oh yes, a time was had!

For those super late to the party, Zendaya was born and raised in Oakland, where she attended Fruitvale Elementary School before getting into the performing arts.

Her father/manager, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, was a prominent member of the community who hosted Black Panther party meetings at his Emeryville home.

Back in 2017, Zendaya spoke on her family’s ties to the movement in an interview with VOGUE.

“My aunties were Black Panthers,” she said. “Afros, the whole nine.”

The resilient product of a different era, her father opened up about Zendaya’s awareness of everything her family had to overcome.

“I’ve experienced, in my life, tragedy,” he said. “Because I lived it, and her brothers and sisters experienced it, she knows it exists. She knows she’s reaping the benefits from those who paved the way for her.”

Did you know that Zendaya’s family was this Black? Which dish would you bring to the next shindig? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Zendaya and Tom’s super fun side mission on the flip.