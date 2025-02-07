Tom Holland Parties At Zendaya's Family Function, Sparks Hilarity
Our Kinda Carryin’ On: Zendaya Brings Her Man, Her Man, Her Spider-Man Tom Holland To Black Family Function, Sparks Hilarious Hysteria
Social media is buzzing over a now-viral video of friendly neighborhood Spider-man Tom Holland partying with Zendaya‘s authentically Black side of the family at a poppin’ get-together in Oakland.
In the wholesome video, members of Zendaya’s family can be seen referring to Tom Holland as “Spider-man”–a proud Black tradition–while he makes his rounds talking to his future in-laws and even holding a baby.
At one point, Tom was spotted getting down in the Auntie circle, which makes us even more invested in his forever Zendayaship.
Oh yes, a time was had!
For those super late to the party, Zendaya was born and raised in Oakland, where she attended Fruitvale Elementary School before getting into the performing arts.
Her father/manager, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, was a prominent member of the community who hosted Black Panther party meetings at his Emeryville home.
Back in 2017, Zendaya spoke on her family’s ties to the movement in an interview with VOGUE.
“My aunties were Black Panthers,” she said. “Afros, the whole nine.”
The resilient product of a different era, her father opened up about Zendaya’s awareness of everything her family had to overcome.
“I’ve experienced, in my life, tragedy,” he said. “Because I lived it, and her brothers and sisters experienced it, she knows it exists. She knows she’s reaping the benefits from those who paved the way for her.”
Did you know that Zendaya’s family was this Black? Which dish would you bring to the next shindig? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Zendaya and Tom’s super fun side mission on the flip.
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
- Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’
- Kirk Frost’s Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood’s Murder, Denies ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her Involvement: ‘I Would NEVER!’
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
- Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’
- Kirk Frost’s Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood’s Murder, Denies ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her Involvement: ‘I Would NEVER!’
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
- Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’
- Kirk Frost’s Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood’s Murder, Denies ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her Involvement: ‘I Would NEVER!’
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
- Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’
- Kirk Frost’s Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood’s Murder, Denies ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her Involvement: ‘I Would NEVER!’
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
- Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’
- Kirk Frost’s Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood’s Murder, Denies ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her Involvement: ‘I Would NEVER!’
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
- Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’
- Kirk Frost’s Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood’s Murder, Denies ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her Involvement: ‘I Would NEVER!’
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
- Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’
- Kirk Frost’s Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood’s Murder, Denies ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her Involvement: ‘I Would NEVER!’
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
- Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’
- Kirk Frost’s Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood’s Murder, Denies ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her Involvement: ‘I Would NEVER!’
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
- Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’
- Kirk Frost’s Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood’s Murder, Denies ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her Involvement: ‘I Would NEVER!’
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
- Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’
- Kirk Frost’s Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood’s Murder, Denies ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her Involvement: ‘I Would NEVER!’
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
-
The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
Back In Blood: Cardi B Gets Her 'Lick Back' On Rah Ali During Cannes Airport Run-In
-
The Glowing Goon & Groom? Monica Teases Potentially Tying The Knot With Anthony 'Ant' Wilson With Stunning Shots—'Forever'
-
One Last Rodeo! Our Grand ‘Ole Gallery Fiinale Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour
-
Here’s How Social Media Reacted To Shannon Sharpe Being Sued For $20 Million & Losing His ESPN Gig In The Same Week