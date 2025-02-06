Tawdry Troll 50 Cent Shades Irv Gotti With Insensitive Social Media Post Following News Of His Death, Deletes Soon After

Even after news of his passing, 50 Cent didn’t let up from his relentless trolling of Irv Gotti.

Almost immediately following reports that the Murder Inc. founder died, 50 Cent took the opportunity to troll his longtime nemesis one last time. The rapper, who has been feuding with Gotti for more than two decades, posted an Instagram photo dedicated to the producer after he died aged 54.

50 posted a snap of himself smoking a hookah while sitting next to a tombstone that reads “RIP.” To leave nothing up to the imagination, the rapper made sure his followers knew this was a shot at Gotti, adding in his caption, “I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL.”

He has since deleted the post from his Instagram, but TheNeighborhood Talk took a screenshot.

Irv Gotti’s cause of death is currently unknown, though he suffered what his representative called a “minor stroke” in 2024. In August, it was revealed that the stroke was a result of his battle with diabetes.

50 Cent & Irv Gotti’s History Of Beef

50 Cent and Irv Gotti have been at odds for more than 20 years, with an origin that dates back to both of their origins in Queens, N.Y.

XXL reports that things first went sideways back in 1999 with the robbery at gunpoint of Ja Rule, the flagship artist on Irv Gotti’s Murder Inc. label, by one of 50 Cent’s associates in Southside Jamaica, Queens. Later that year, 50 released the song “Your Life’s on the Line,” where he dissed both Ja Rule and Murder Inc.

In March of 2000, a fight between the G-Unit and Murder Inc. camps occurred at the Hit Factory studio in New York. 50 was stabbed during the incident, with Murder Inc. rapper Black Child taking credit. Just a couple of months later, 50 Cent was shot nine times while sitting in front of his grandmother’s house in Queens. Billboard reports that a federal investigation later revealed that drug lord Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff and members of Murder Inc. plotted to kill 50 in response to him mentioning McGriff in the 2000 song “Ghetto Qu’ran.”

Though he nor anyone associated with Murder Inc. has been charged with 50’s shooting, Irv and McGriff are good friends, further putting a wrench in 50 and Irv’s relationship.

Over the years, both musicians have continued to go back and forth, never letting go of their feud from the early 2000s. With so much history, it’s not exactly surprising 50 took every possible opportunity to troll Gotti, even after his death, as tawdry as that may be.