Congratulations! Serayah & Joey Bada$$ Expecting First Child

Congratulations! Stunning Sweeties Serayah & Joey Bada$$ Expecting Their First Child

Published on February 6, 2025

Joey Badass x Serayah

Source: Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Runway 7 / Getty Images for BET

 

Stunning sweeties Joey Bada$$ and Serayah are expecting their first child! The actress/songstress confirmed the news this week by debuting her baby bump at New York Fashion Week.

Adore Me Presented By Runway 7 New York Fashion Week

Source: Mark Gunter / Getty

On Wednesday, Serayah walked the runway at the Adore Me Cabaret Show with her baby bump on full display.

Adore Me Presented By Runway 7 New York Fashion Week

Source: Mark Gunter / Getty

Adore Me Presented By Runway 7 New York Fashion Week

Source: Mark Gunter / Getty

The gorgeous mommy-to-be rocked red lingerie from Adore Me’s latest collection and accessorized with a sheer floor-length robe and heels.

Adore Me Presented By Runway 7 New York Fashion Week

Source: Mark Gunter / Getty

 

On Instagram, photographer Fresh shared more behind-the-scenes photos of Serayah proudly showing off her growing baby bump alongside Mya, who performed at the show.

 

How Long Have Serayah And Joey Bada$$ Been Together?

Serayah and Joey first sparked relationship rumors in 2023.

Joey Badass x Serayah

Source: Robin L. Marshall / Getty Images for ESSENCE

The two initially kept things under wraps, with Serayah starring in the rapper’s “Show Me” short film as his “muse.” Joey told BOSSIP at the time that their relationship was strictly business.

“As far as Serayah, her and I are really great friends,” he said.. “I’m a really big fan of her work. I think she’s incredibly talented and strikingly beautiful and I’m glad that we got to come together for this project and showcase the chemistry that we do have. But it was just for promotional purposes for sure.”

Later, their coupledom was confirmed when they were spotted on vacation in St. Lucia.

This is Serayah’s first child, Joey Bada$$’s second. The rapper welcomed a daughter, Indigo Rain, in 2018.

“It’s amazing, bro. It’s a life-changer for sure,” Joey previously told Peter Rosenberg for Complex’s Open Late show about fatherhood. “To just like see this little human that you participated in, you co-created with someone, to see, like, you. She’s like my little twin. It’s honestly the most heartwarming thing that’s ever happened to me and it happens literally every time I look in her eyes.”

Congrats to Serayah and Joey Bada$$!

Joey Bada$$ Serayah

