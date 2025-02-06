Good Smurf Gone Bad: Rihanna Is Blonde, Blue And Telling Everybody What To Do In Adorable New ‘Smurfs’ Trailer

After years of fans begging for a new album, Rihanna will finally grant their wish this summer–well, kinda–with new music… on the Smurfs soundtrack!

Now, that might not be exactly what fans wanted but it’s something from the busy mother of 2 who stars as Smurfette in the upcoming family film that she teased on her Instagram page.

With the announcement, Rih enters her blue era as the star and co-producer of the animated film that marks the latest of her many ventures in 2025.

Earlier this year, she unveiled the newest of seemingly countless Fenty Beauty products–#YouMist setting spray–which promises to keep makeup on point for 12 hours (!).

Just a few weeks later, she kicked off Valentine’s SZN with her Savage X Fenty ‘Love Your Way’ campaign featuring lingerie, sleepwear and lounge and accessories for the special day.

In Smurfs, Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him.

With the help of new friends along the way, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Chris Miller, Smurfs features an all-star voice cast including James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

Are you excited to get your Smurf on this summer? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Smurfs on the flip.