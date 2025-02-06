Entertainment

Rihanna Is Blonde & Blue In Adorable New 'Smurfs' Trailer

Good Smurf Gone Bad: Rihanna Is Blonde, Blue And Telling Everybody What To Do In Adorable New ‘Smurfs’ Trailer

Published on February 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 8

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video - Step & Repeat

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4

 

After years of fans begging for a new album, Rihanna will finally grant their wish this summer–well, kinda–with new music… on the Smurfs soundtrack!

Now, that might not be exactly what fans wanted but it’s something from the busy mother of 2 who stars as Smurfette in the upcoming family film that she teased on her Instagram page.

With the announcement, Rih enters her blue era as the star and co-producer of the animated film that marks the latest of her many ventures in 2025.

Earlier this year, she unveiled the newest of seemingly countless Fenty Beauty products–#YouMist setting spray–which promises to keep makeup on point for 12 hours (!).

Just a few weeks later, she kicked off Valentine’s SZN with her Savage X Fenty ‘Love Your Way’ campaign featuring lingerie, sleepwear and lounge and accessories for the special day.

In Smurfs, Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him.

With the help of new friends along the way, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Chris Miller, Smurfs features an all-star voice cast including James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

Are you excited to get your Smurf on this summer? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Smurfs on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678

Related Tags

Newsletter RiRi Trailer

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close