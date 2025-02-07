Cop Watch: Investigation Into Illinois Sheriff’s Officer Reveals 20 Years Of Alleged Misconduct, Sonya Massey Bill Proposed

Sonya Massey’s murder is still shocking and infuriating to think about. She called for help and ended up with a bullet in her head because of a police officer’s unwillingness to see her humanity and wanton willingness to enact violence.

When this case first captured the national spotlight, then-Sangamon County, IL Sheriff Jack Campbell described the shooting as a one-off saying that Deputy Sean Grayson was “a rogue individual that acted outside the scope of his authority”. However, CBS News did some digging and found that over the past 20 years, dozens of allegations against Sangamon County regarding misconduct had been reported, with eight of those concerning the death of a person in custody.

Jaimeson Cody died in 2021 after being arrested for aggravated domestic battery. During his time in jail, officers went to move him to another cell when he allegedly resisted. At 300 pounds, Cody was taken to the ground and sat on until his ribs broke. The next morning, he was pronounced dead from “positional asphyxia.” His death was ruled a homicide, but no one was criminally charged.

In 2022, 23-year-old Dylan Schlieper Clark died while in the custody of the county jail for drug possession. He contracted a staph infection that was reportedly treatable, but his cries for help were ignored. Despite being found face down on the jail floor, foaming at the mouth, Clark was not given medical aid for five hours. Doctors ruled that he could have survived if treated promptly.

These are just two egregious examples that have led Sangamon County to be monitored by the United States Department of Justice for two years.

Meanwhile, according to WANDTV, State Senator Doris Turner is proposing two new bills that will hopefully prevent there ever being another Sonya Massey. Senate Bill 1953 mandates a more extensive review of potential law enforcement candidates for mental and physical fitness. Senate Bill 1954 bolster’s counties ability to recall an elected official if they have lost public trust.

Sen. Turner explained, “It’s not saying that you should recall someone, it’s just clarifying that counties have that opportunity to put that measure on the ballot to give citizens the opportunity to move to a recall.”

It’s nice to hear that a politician is actually doing something to help people as opposed to making haughty TV appearances and sending spicy tweets.