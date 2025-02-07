Wannabe Baddie Drake Draws Attention To His ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Bulge Ahead Of Nemesis Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Slam Dunk

As Kendrick Lamar prepares for his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, Drake is trying everything in his power to draw attention elsewhere.

The rapper was photographed on Thursday, Feb. 6 leaving Gibney restaurant in Australia. In photos obtained by Page Six, Drake can be seen wearing a white T-shirt that read, “Wait till u see my,” with a downward arrow pointing toward his family jewels.

As if the T-shirt wasn’t enough, he topped off his look with bright yellow shorts and comically sized blue cowboy boots, accessorizing with a matching bright blue beanie, bracelets and a gold watch.

This outfit is definitely departure from Drake’s usual style, but he has been known to change up his look, especially in recent years. In October 2024, the rapper was mocked relentlessly online for styling his hair in pigtails with barrettes, being compared to the little girl from Polar Express.

The Canadian star is staying far away from the United States as his rival, Kendrick Lamar, prepares to headline the Super Bowl halftime show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans this Sunday. His ongoing feud with the Los Angeles native began in 2023 when J. Cole referred to himself, Drake, and Lamar as “the big three” on “First Person Shooter.”

Kendrick didn’t like constantly being grouped up with to the two musicians, responding in his verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s March 2024 song, “Like That.”

“Motherf**k the big three, n****, it’s just big me,” Lamar raps.

For Drake, it was all downhill from there, exchanging diss tracks back and forth until the “Humble” rapper accused Drake of liking underage girls on his hit, “Not Like Us.”

“Not Like Us” won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, which Lamar used as an opportunity to continue taunting Drake by wearing a Canadian tuxedo.

As far as the allegations go, Drake denied the allegations in his May 2024 song “The Heart Part 6,” rapping, “I never been with no one underage.” The rapper also sued his record label, Universal Music Group, for alleged defamation over the song, claiming the label knowingly promoted the “false and malicious narrative” that he’s a pedophile in an effort to get the upper hand in contract negotiations.