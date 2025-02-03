Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Reacts To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Sweeping At The Grammys

Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, isn’t so impressed with Kendrick Lamar’s big night at the Grammys on Sunday.

Shortly after the Grammys aired on Sunday night, Graham was featured in a man on the street interview on TikTok, where he was asked about Kendrick’s diss track “Not Like Us” winning Record of the Year. The track also took home wins for Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance, winning every single award it was nominated for and bringing Lamar’s total Grammy wins to 22.

“I don’t care nothing about that s**t,” Dennis told the camera. “That ain’t got nothing to do with me,” He went on to say, “All the best to him, man. I don’t do that bulls**t.”

It does seem like he watched Kendrick win, however, admitting that he thought this year’s awards show was “excellent.”

This is likely the closest we’ll get to Drake responding to Kendrick’s victory, though he did issue some sort of response in the form of teasing new music. As the world celebrated “Not Like Us” sweeping at the Grammys, the Canadian rapper announced new music, which he’ll be dropping on Valentine’s Day.

On Monday, Feb. 3, Drake made a joint Instagram post with producer PartyNextDoor, posting what appeared to be a music video that featured him sitting on the couch in a club and rapping a new song.

“$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U FEBRUARY 14,” he captioned the post.

Amid Drake’s lawsuit against his record label for defamation over the release of “Not Like Us,” it looks like he’s leaving the beef behind and going back to his lover boy roots. Kendrick did say, “I like Drake with the melodies, I don’t like Drake when he act tough,” on another diss track, “Euphoria,” and now, Drake is doing just that.