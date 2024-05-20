Over the weekend, Drake lost over half a million dollars after his bet on Tyson Fury didn’t materialize and naturally, he was trolled with Kendrick Lamar references.
For now, it looks like the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef is over, but as the dust settles, the disses between them are still fresh in fans’ minds.
That rang especially true this weekend after British boxer Tyson Fury lost in a split decision to Oleksandr Usyk, despite Drake waging a whopping $565K on Fury to win.
According to TMZ, the loss instantly made fans recite Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Meet The Grahams, ” alleging that the rapper with a $100M partnership with Stake.com has a gambling problem.
“Thirty-seven, but you showin’ up as a seven-year-old/ You got gamblin’ problems, drinkin’ problems, pill-poppin’ and spendin’ problems /Bad with money, whorehouse /Solicitin’ women problems, therapy’s a lovely start /But I suggest some ayahuasca, strip the ego from the bottom,” rapped Kendrick on “Meet The Grahams.”
If you ask Kendrick Lamar fans, his diss tracks are aging like fine wine. Rumors suggest that while Kendrick and Top Dawg Entertainment think the beef is over, Drake is loading up his musical arsenal.
What do YOU think he’ll say about his recent big gambling loss?
