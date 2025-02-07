No Shock There: Elon Musk’s White DOGE Staffer Resigns After Wildly Racist Tweets Resurface

Elon Musk is widely considered the President of the United States these days as Donald Trump appears more and more to be a mere puppet of the South African tech bro. The shady DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) arm of the government has already showed itself to be one of the most influential parts of the Trump administration with efforts to end funding for various public assistance programs that people need to survive.

According to new reporting by NPR this powerful part of the Trump regime hired a brazen racist to carry forth their agenda. 25-year-old software engineer Marko Elez was working at the Treasury Department on ways to cut costs and fraud transactions before he issued his resignation this week. Elez, a former X and Space X employee, was outed by The Wall Street Journal for racist social media posts.

“You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity,” the account wrote in September. “Normalize Indian hate,” a separate post from that month read. In July of last year, the account posted: “Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool.” In other posts, from December, the account pushed for repealing the Civil Rights Act and shared: “I just want a eugenic immigration policy, is that too much to ask.”

Elez, with all the hatred in his heart, was given access to highly sensitive access to financial information and billions of dollars of bank transactions. What kind of life-ruining havoc do you think a racist could inflict on minority citizens with that kind of power? Hopefully, we’ll never know.

We feel confident that Elez was not the only DOGE employee who felt like this. Find them all. Fire them all.