2025 Is Weird: Elon Musk Denies Making Nazi Salute At Trump Inauguration, ADL Defends Him

Donald Trump’s inauguration gave birth to a lot of embarrassing, head-scratching, lame, and offensive behavior but none more outlandish than Elon Musk’s Nazi salute. Musk is currently the hottest topic on social media and people are aghast that such a symbol of violent hatred could take place on the stage representing the President of the United States of America.

Sadly, as outrageous as this is, it’s pretty on-brand for anyone in the Trump orbit to demonstrate their affection for Adolf Hitler in one way or another.

Musk took to Twitter (we’re never calling it “X”, Elon can go to hell) to refute claims that his hand gestures were a nod to Nazis.

The reactions are rightfully angry, and one would expect that the biggest watchdog group against antisemitism would be part and parcel of the fist-shaking fury; however, that is not the case.

If you ever needed proof of how weird 2025 is about to be, look no further than the response from the Anti-Defamation League, which regularly takes public figures to task for anything with even the faintest whiff of anti-Jewish sentiment. In this case, inexplicably, the ADL defended Musk against the criticism.

“It seems that Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge. In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead.”

That’s an interesting take from the same group who tried to bury Kyrie Irving a few years ago. Wonder what changed…?