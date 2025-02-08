A$AP Rocky’s Trial Revs Up As Defense Star Witness Claims A$AP Relli Provoked Rocky: ‘Shoot That Fake-A** Gun’

In the second week of A$AP Rocky‘s trial, witness A$AP Twelvyy claims alleged victim A$AP Relli was actually the aggressor and dared Rocky “to shoot that fake-a** gun.” The prosecution officially rested its case on Feb. 7th, and the defense wasted no time in setting out its narrative.

As BOSSIP previously reported, A$AP Rocky is currently on trial for gun assault in an altercation that occurred in November 2021. The rapper has maintained his innocence, leading to his decision to stand trial instead of accepting a plea deal. Now that the prosecution has presented their case to the jury, the first witness that the defense calls to the stand claims that they have the story all wrong.

Rapper A$AP Twelvyy, born Jamel Phillips, alleged that the victim, A$AP Relli, born Terell Ephron, was the true aggressor in the altercation. Phillips also claims that the gun A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, fired during the fight was a starter pistol that doesn’t fire live ammunition. Ephron was allegedly made aware that the gun was not “real.” Phillips recounted his memory of the incident, claiming that Ephron called it a fake gun.

“[Relli] told him to shoot that fake-a** gun,” Philips said on the stand.

Love Recording Artists? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to Rolling Stone, Philips was one of the only other parties that saw the fight outside the W Hotel in Hollywood. However, surveillance footage shows Mayers with a black gun in his hand. Additionally, when Ephron took the stand during the prosecution’s presentation of evidence, he testified he never accused Mayers of having a fake gun. He believed that the gun was real and that he could feel the heat coming off the gun after it was fired. He also says that a real bullet grazed his hand.

A$AP Rocky’s Trial Takes Turn As Twelvyy Claims Rocky’s Starter Pistol Was Well Known

Prosecution and defense testimonies in A$AP Rocky’s trial continue to conflict with each other as Phillips testifies the group already knew about the starter pistol He claims that he saw Mayers with the starter pistol three other times. He understood the rapper to carry the starter pistol as a “deterrent” after having been the victim of several crimes, including stalking, robbery, and a stabbing at a New York club. Philips allegedly remembers seeing the pistol during a music video shoot in July 2021, when he met Mayers for food in September 2021, and days before the incident in November 2021.

While on the stand, Philips gave a detailed account of what he witnessed. He says that he was with A$AP Illz, born Illijah Ulanger, and they were in town to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Mayers debut mixtape, Live, Love, ASAP at ComplexCon. As they exited their vehicle, they say Ephron was walking down Hollywood Boulevard “with a little extra momentum.” Philips claimed that the altercation began as soon as Ephron saw Relli.

“Relli just grabbed Rocky. As soon as he seen him, he just grabbed him,” he said.

He testified that Ephron was physically assaulting Mayers and even tried to lift him. As Mayers struggled to break free, he grabbed the alleged starter pistol from his waistband. Philips also stated that he and Ulanger tried to break up the fight and that Mayers walked away first. However, Ephron allegedly kept following them. Philips claimed Ephron was “volatile,” calling Ulanger a “crackhead” and said that Philips lives in the “projects.”

The altercation didn’t end there, as Philips claims Ephron continued getting physical with the group of men. He allegedly punched Ulanger twice, causing Mayers to shoot a warning shot aimed at the ground. Philips says he believed Mayers was just trying to scare Ephron off. He then shot the alleged “prop gun” again. Philips then told Mayers to leave as the car alarms could attract unwanted attention.

Rolling Stone states that A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm. However, Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, claims that the evidence will show Rocky carried the starter pistol at the advice of his security. He is facing 24 years in prison. However, the prosecution reported they would only recommend 10-12 years if he is found guilty.