‘It’s All Love’ A$AP Rocky Is Staying Positive During Assault Trial, Rejects ‘Career Ending’ Plea Deal

A$AP Rocky is standing trial for a 2021 altercation he was allegedly involved in and has rejected a plea deal.

The rapper—and Rihanna‘s “baby daddy”—is standing trial for an assault charge stemming from a shooting incident involving his former friend, A$AP Relli. If convicted, he will potentially serve a 24-year prison sentence. Rocky‘s decision to stand trial came after he rejected a plea deal due to maintain his innocence, according to his lawyer Joe Tacopina. A source also revealed to TMZ that the rapper saw the deal as career suicide.

“This would effectively end his career because he would lose all of his endorsement contracts, including Gucci, Puma, the Met Gala and, most important, he would not be able to tour and his career would be over.” The source added, “They would have him under their thumb for over 8 years.”

Jury selections commenced on Thursday, Jan. 23 as prosecutors questioned how much a Rihanna appearance in the courtroom might sway their opinions. Tacopina also called into question the lack of Black jurors in a case where Rocky should face judgment by a “jury of his peers.”

Nonetheless, Rocky seems to be taking it all in stride. Reporters spotted the 36-year-old father of two as he left the courtroom. When questioned about how he was feeling as the trial began, he responded,

“It’s all love.”

Gotta, keep your head up.

No word on whether or not Bad Gal Riri will make her way to the courtroom to support her man or if prosecutors will motion to bar her from the trial altogether. It’s nearly impossible to believe that she wouldn’t show up in solidarity with the Harlem-born rapper. In the meantime, her fans are still delusional about a new album as she was spotted walking into a New York recording studio, prompting many to believe ‘R9′ is on its way.