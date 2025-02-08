Philly Hero: 10-Year-Old Who Saved His Sister From Plane Crash Becomes Eagles’ Super Bowl Inspiration

A real-life superhero is recovering in Philadelphia after risking the ultimate sacrifice to protect his little sister during a deadly plane crash. 10-year-old Andre “Trey” Howard not only survived the horrific accident—he’s now getting love from the entire Eagles organization, with star wide receiver A.J. Brown dedicating the Super Bowl to him.

Trey Took The Hit To Save His Sister

According to Today.com, Trey and his family were on their way to get donuts on Friday, January 31, when a medical jet crashed onto Cottman Avenue. The tragedy left seven people dead and 22 others injured, including Trey.

Today.com also reports that Trey’s father, Andre Howard, told NBC 10 in Philadelphia that his son instinctively threw himself over his younger sister to shield her from the impact:

“The way it landed, it was only because he laid on his sister,” Howard said.

As a result, he was struck in the head by debris, leading to an emergency brain surgery at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Initially, doctors weren’t sure Trey would survive the night, but in true superhero fashion, he defied the odds.

When Trey Woke Up, The Super Bowl Was On His Mind

Trey proved he’s not just a warrior—he’s a die-hard Eagles fan.

After pulling through his life-saving brain surgery, his first thoughts weren’t about himself.

According to Today.com, he had two pressing questions:

Did he save his sister? Did he miss the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl?

He was shocked by all the attention his bravery had received, turning to his dad and saying, “I’m a celebrity!”

But his father quickly corrected him:

“No, you’re bigger than a celebrity. You’re a superhero.”

And that he is— A true everyday hero!

