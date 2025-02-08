Philly Boy Saves Sister in Plane Crash Becoming Eagles’ Inspo
Philly Hero: 10-Year-Old Who Saved His Sister From Plane Crash Becomes Eagles’ Super Bowl Inspiration
A real-life superhero is recovering in Philadelphia after risking the ultimate sacrifice to protect his little sister during a deadly plane crash. 10-year-old Andre “Trey” Howard not only survived the horrific accident—he’s now getting love from the entire Eagles organization, with star wide receiver A.J. Brown dedicating the Super Bowl to him.
Trey Took The Hit To Save His Sister
According to Today.com, Trey and his family were on their way to get donuts on Friday, January 31, when a medical jet crashed onto Cottman Avenue. The tragedy left seven people dead and 22 others injured, including Trey.
Today.com also reports that Trey’s father, Andre Howard, told NBC 10 in Philadelphia that his son instinctively threw himself over his younger sister to shield her from the impact:
“The way it landed, it was only because he laid on his sister,” Howard said.
As a result, he was struck in the head by debris, leading to an emergency brain surgery at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Initially, doctors weren’t sure Trey would survive the night, but in true superhero fashion, he defied the odds.
When Trey Woke Up, The Super Bowl Was On His Mind
Trey proved he’s not just a warrior—he’s a die-hard Eagles fan.
After pulling through his life-saving brain surgery, his first thoughts weren’t about himself.
According to Today.com, he had two pressing questions:
- Did he save his sister?
- Did he miss the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl?
He was shocked by all the attention his bravery had received, turning to his dad and saying, “I’m a celebrity!”
But his father quickly corrected him:
“No, you’re bigger than a celebrity. You’re a superhero.”
And that he is— A true everyday hero!
See how the Philadelphia Eagles will pay tribute to Andre “Trey” Howard’s bravery as they head to the Super Bowl after the flip!
A.J. Brown Dedicates The Super Bowl To Trey
Word of Trey’s heroism and love for the Eagles reached wide receiver A.J. Brown, who wasted no time showing love to his young fan.
According to Today.com, Brown took to X (formerly Twitter), posting:
“Speedy recovery! You are a hero, young man! I’m going to come see you when I get back. Hopefully with some hardware. Playing for you on Sunday my man.”
6ABC in Philadelphia shares that at a press conference, Brown praised Trey’s bravery and gave props to his parents.
“He’s a hero. Shoutout to his parents. They raised a hero. Like I said, when we get back, I’m going to try to go see him. I hope he’s feeling better,” Brown said, according to Today.com.
And to let Trey know how much he means to Philly Nation, Brown added:
“For fans and supporters like him … we’ll try to get it done for him.”
Whew, it can just bring tears to the eyes.
Eagles Cheerleaders & 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Show Love
Trey’s courageous story has spread far beyond the Eagles locker room.
According to 6ABC in Philadelphia, two Eagles cheerleaders recently visited Trey at the hospital to lift his spirits, bringing exclusive Eagles swag and an autograph from Saquon Barkley.
And they weren’t the only ones showing love—Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey also stopped by over the weekend, letting Trey know the entire city is rooting for him, as reported by 6ABC in Philadelphia.
The Birds Are Playing For Trey
With the Eagles gearing up for the Super Bowl, one thing is clear—they’ve got a special reason to win.
Trey risked his life for his sister, and now, the Eagles are fighting for a championship in his honor.
