SZA Receives 28 New RIAA Plaques Days Ahead Of New ‘LANA’ Drop And Super Bowl Performance

Days before her Super Bowl performance alongside Kendrick Lamar, SZA received almost 30 new gold and platinum plaques from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). This also comes right before the singer is set to release additional songs for SOS Deluxe: LANA.

The “Kill Bill” singer was awarded 28 new plaques on Feb 8th. The plaques represented songs from her entire career, including CTRL and SOS. The timeless classic CTRL was certified platinum five times. SOS, which has already been certified platinum three times, was certified an additional three times, bringing the total to six. Several of her hit singles received new plaques, including “Low” (2x Platinum), “Broken Clocks” (6x), “I Hate U” (4x), “Kill Bill” (8x), “Love Galore” (feat. Travis Scott) (8x), “Saturn” (2x), and “Snooze” (8x).

According to Hip Hop DX, SZA received so many new certifications she was the only one (outside of Justin Timberlake, who was awarded one new certification) to be awarded on Feb. 8th.

In addition to her new accomplishments, the singer is gearing up to release more music. The songs are in addition to her already-released, LANA and are set to become available on Feb. 9th at 7 PM EST — just after the Super Bowl begins. The new songs come after a rocky release of the deluxe project. As previously reported, SZA released LANA on Dec. 20th. However, the project was not released as promised. Not only was the album late, it was incomplete.

Soon after the release, the “Supermodel” singer revealed that some of the songs needed to be remastered. Then, she announced that more music would be added to the project soon. Fans were seemingly confused and possibly irritated as they did not understand why she would release the project without it being complete.

SZA was not too happy with her fans’ discontent, so she posted a tweet saying she was done sharing updates.

“I used to think sharing snippets, personal info + music tea would build connection but it actually just made ppl entitled ungrateful and disrespectful. It’s time to restore the boundary,” she wrote.

In a separate tweet, she said, “No more explanations / updates . No back n forth . All further questions hit punch . Thanks.” In a now-deleted tweet, she replied to fans criticizing the messy rollout, “It’s almost like you didn’t read punch clearly announce we were waiting on sample clearance. Almost like wildfires broke out where everyone who worked on this album lives .. almost like you don’t give a fuck, and lack common sense. Almost like u were raised by animals.”

There is also rising confusion around SZA and TDE President, Punch. As previously reported, SZA and Punch severed their work relationship. The singer confirmed this by replying to a fan. However, it seems they worked out their differences as she proclaims Punch was right about sharing too much with fans.

“Punch was right,” she wrote. “U been told me stop sharing snippets and tea .. thought I was on to something. I’m clear now,” she stated in reply to Punch.

What do you think? Does SZA have the right to be upset with fans?