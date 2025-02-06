Celebrity

SZA Teams Up With True Food Kitchen To Drop The SZA CZA Salad

SZA Teams Up With True Food Kitchen To Drop The SZA CZA Salad, Now Available Nationwide!

Published on February 6, 2025

SZA isn’t just making music and starring in movies, she’s cooking up collabs in the kitchen, too!

SZA x True Food Kitchen

Source: True Food Kitchen

Ahead of her halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, SZA is dropping a new offering in partnership with True Food Kitchen: the SZA CZA Salad. Available at all of TFK’s 46 locations across 18 states, the SZA CZA is a result of an actual plea from the singer herself, who reached out to True Food Kitchen after discontinuing their Kale Ceasar.

“It’s 4am and all I can think about is @livetruefood kale caesar salad that they took off the menu,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “PLEASE BRING IT BACK JUSTICE FOR THE KALE CEASAR I’ll do anything !!”

SZA Instagram Story

Source: Instagram / True Food Kitchen

 

And do anything she did, taking matters into her own hands to collaborate with the restaurant on her favorite salad. According to a press release, the Grammy winner came to True Food Kitchen with an idea they couldn’t resist: bring back the nutrient-packed fan favorite with her twist.

“The funny part is, this all started because Caesar Salads were my hyper fixation meal and True Food Kitchen has the best dressing,” SZA said. “After begging them to bring the Kale Caesar Salad back from its seasonal retreat, I realized not only should everyone have access to this delicious salad year-round, everyone should have access to organic meals and produce year-round! That’s why building this partnership with True Food Kitchen is so important to me.”

Inspired by her favorite ingredients, the SZA CZA comes on the heels of True Food Kitchen’s move to go 100% seed oil-free, becoming one of the first national restaurants to achieve this at scale. The SZA CZA Salad layers fresh organic kale, juicy cherry tomatoes, creamy avocado, zesty scallions, crunchy rosemary garlic croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, and a bold Caesar dressing.

SZA x True Food Kitchen

Source: True Food Kitchen / True Food Kitchen

To make this collab even more exciting, the salad isn’t just delicious, it’s for a good cause! 20% of proceeds from the SZA CZA Salad will go to SÜPRMARKT, an organization dedicated to making real food accessible to underserved communities in Los Angeles.

The SZA CZA is now available on all menus across True Food Kitchen’s 46 locations nationwide. Find a location near you here.

 

