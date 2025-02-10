Kanye’s X Account Finally Gets Deactivated, Rep For Wife Bianca Censori Denies Public Plea Following His Hateful Rants

Kanye West has finally left X following days of incoherent rants filled with antisemitism and more hateful rhetoric.

A representative for Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, has denied the model’s cry for help following her husband’s recent social media rants. The rep for told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday, Feb. 9 that a post uploaded the night before to a verified X account claiming to be Censori is fake and “does not belong to Ye’s wife.”

“We have reached out to X to get the account unverified and/or banned,” her rep told the publication.

The post in question, which is still on the platform, reads, “Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness. Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people. Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart.God Bless Israel and All The Good Jewish Pple. Amen.”

This denial follows Kanye reportedly deactivating his X account Sunday night, which comes after days of public pleas from fans and celebrities to have his account deleted. The rapper has recently been spoweing controversial and antisemitic tweets on social media that have continued to stir up hateful ideas online.

In his posts, Kanye has praised Adolf Hitler, proclaimed that he is a Nazi, promoted a Yeezy T-shirt design with a swastika, announced a collaboration with Sean “Diddy” Combs while defending him, denounced the #MeToo movement, and reignited his controversial comments on slavery being a choice.

Ye’s controversial tweets came following his and Censori’s appearance on the 2025 Grammys Awards red carpet last week. The couple were at the receiving end of a lot of criticsm online after the model dropped her fur coat to reveal a completely sheer minidress and seemingly no underwear. West later defended his wife’s outfit, but admitted to having control over her and what she wears.