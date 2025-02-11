Cops Kill People: Dexter Reed Family To Receive $1.25 Million Settlement For Fatal Chicago Police Shooting

Dexter Reed was shot at 96 times by Chicago Police Department during a 2024 traffic stop for not wearing a seat belt. 13 of those rounds struck Reed and he was pronounced dead on the scene. BOSSIP previously reported on the shooting and the family’s subsequent federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Chicago and the five police officers involved.

According to new reporting by the Chicago Sun-Times, the city and the family have agreed to a $1.25 million settlement in addition to “non-monetary” relief like changes to police policy and overall law enforcement reform.

Says family attorney Andrew Stroth:

“This case is about an unlawful and violent escalatory traffic stop in a city that has a pattern and practice of these types of discriminatory, pretextual stops,” Stroth told the Sun-Times Monday.

Pretextual stops are when officers use insignificant offenses like running a stop sign to illegally search for bigger crimes like drug or weapons possession without true cause. In this case, Stroth claims that the officers have changed their pretextual cause for stopping Reed numerous times, “First, they said no seatbelt. Then they said tinted windows. It was all pretextual.”

Chicago City Council Balks At Reed Settlement

The Sun-Times also reports that the Chicago City Council was not in agreement about granting Dexter Reed’s family a settlement, in particular, those members known to be “blue lives matter” types like Alderman Matt O’Shea.

“If you go to any neighborhood that’s stricken with crime, those residents are terrified to leave their homes after dark. … They want to see more cops. They want to see cops questioning people.”

O’Shea went on to throw Reed’s grieving family under the bus by essentially blame them for Dexter’s death.

“For the city of Chicago to pay $1.25 million to the family of Dexter Reed — a family that did nothing to get this mentally unhealthy person help? It’s absurd. ”

That’s pretty gross but we’re far from surprised.