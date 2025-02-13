‘W.A.G.s To Riches’ Exclusive Clip: Mjae Gets Flowers From Kodak Black—‘I’m Kind Of Shocked’

One of the stars of W.A.G.S. To Riches may have received a peace offering from her rapper ex, and BOSSIP has the exclusive never-before-seen footage.

As previously reported, W.A.G.s. To Riches follows Sharelle Rosado, Maranda “Mjae” Johnson, Ashley Wheeler, Porsha Berto, Alexis Welch Stoudemire, Lastonia Leviston, Sadé Vanessa, Keeta Hill, and “Yes Julz” Goddard. The series dives into the lives of ambitious women linked to top athletes, musicians, and power players. But they aren’t just standing in the shadows—they’re making major moves of their own.

Balancing glamour, grit, and high-stakes ambition, these women juggle thriving careers, motherhood, and high-profile relationships while navigating the drama that comes with their elite lifestyles. In a city where connections are everything, they’re proving they’re more than just accessories to fame—some are even out-earning the men they’re linked to.

From battling gossip blogs to facing cutthroat rivalries, these women don’t hold back in the Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios-produced series.

Never-Before-Seen Clip: Mjae’s Surprise Gift

In an exclusive, unaired clip, Mjae poses for a photo shoot with her daughter Yuri, but the little one isn’t exactly in the mood to cooperate. Mid-shoot, Mjae receives a surprise—an enormous bouquet of roses she suspects is from her baby daddy, Kodak Black.

Before she can confirm, her friend Sadé arrives.

“I’m kind of shocked,” Mjae admits with a smile. “When we’re beefing, I be like, ‘Yeah, we co-parenting.’ But when we together, yeah, that’s my man!”

Sadé presses for clarity, asking, “So, which one is it now?”

“A little of both,” Mjae replies. “We recently set boundaries, so now it’s time to follow them. Hopefully, we won’t bump heads anymore.”

The conversation shifts to Sharelle’s Alexander Wang event, which took a turn after Sharelle and Ashley clashed with YesJulz.

“I don’t like it,” Sadé says flatly. “I don’t like the arguing either,” Mjae agrees.

Take an exclusive look below!

This clip surfaces as Mjae and Kodak Black make headlines over the rapper’s recent claim that she used his name for “clout” to join W.A.G.S. To Riches. The No Flockin’ rapper shared Mjae’s DMs to Sharelle Rosado, where she expressed interest in joining the show.

“You may have seen my pictures in the blogs because of my child’s father, Kodak Black,” Mjae wrote to the realtor. “I want to be more than just a rapper’s baby mama. I believe I’d be an asset to the show and brokerage because of my potential connections through my daughter’s dad. I would love for you to mentor me.”

In response, Mjae fired back at Kodak, questioning why he was so concerned with her.

“Why are you over there thinking about me anyway? Ain’t you ‘moved on’??? You’re just mad I’m making moves without you.”

All eight episodes of Season 1 of W.A.G.s. To Riches are available to watch now, exclusively on Netflix.