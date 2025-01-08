Paper, Power & Pre-Nups! Netflix Turns Up The Heat With New ‘W.A.G.s To Riches’ Trailer

Netflix just debuted the official trailer and first-Look images for W.A.G.s to Riches, their bold new docu-soap premiering Wednesday, January 22.

Starring Sharelle Rosado, Maranda Johnson, Ashley Wheeler, Porsha Berto, Alexis Welch Stoudemire, Lastonia Leviston, Sadé Vanessa, Keeta Hill and featuring “Yes Julz” Goddard, the series pulls back the curtain on a powerhouse group of women in Miami balancing thriving careers, motherhood, and high-profile relationships.

From battling gossip to out-earning their famous partners, these women are proving they’re more than just the trophies behind the men—all while navigating the glamour, drama, and ambition of their elite worlds.

Check out the trailer below:

We shared the full cast bios earlier this month, but since our Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden has already previewed the series, we’ll refresh your memory a bit and add some additional details you can’t find anywhere else.

Maranda Johnson, who appears in the above photo with Ashley Wheeler, is in an on again/off again relationship with rapper Kodak Black. The couple share two young children together, but their complicated relationship has landed her on more than a few blogs. Maranda is close with both Sharelle and Stoni (who are at odds through most of the season) and she works as a realtor under Sharelle’s brokerage but she’s also a rapper who spends time in the studio during some of the episodes. Maranda adds a lot of youthfulness and spice to the series!

Ashley Wheeler is a real WAGS OG having also been one of the stars of the WAGS Miami series. She’s been featured on BOSSIP many times and NEVER for negative reasons. We loved her then and still love her now. She’s stunning in every scene, is also making bank as a realtor alongside Sharelle and she keeps her cool throughout the season, staying classy and never nasty.

Sharelle Rosado is kind of the queenpin of the show — as you can tell from the key art. We know her as the boss lady of Allure Realty — but she is both a great businesswoman and a true beauty. We’re looking forward to her press run because she’s never afraid to shake the table and she’s already been spilling behind-the-scenes tea about her relationship with Ochocinco (which we’ll see plenty of on the season) as well as with some of the girls. She doesn’t get along with everybody (Stoni and Julz in particular but sometimes Sadé as well). Everyone isn’t likely to approve of everything Sharelle does and says this season but at least she’s never boring! Ochocinco is also a regular throughout the season and the prenup convo in the trailer seems to expose some of the cracks in their relationship.

Lastonia Leviston, aka Stoni, is the mother of Rick Ross’ first child and she definitely helps keep the show interesting. She’s got some things in her past that she’s not particularly proud of but she really owns her mistakes and is clear that she’s got just as much right to the spotlight as the rest of the ladies. She isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but she fits the description of a baddie and we’re glad Netflix put her in the mix.

We didn’t see any first-look images of Alexis Welch Stoudemire so we’re going to have to single her out with her cast shot because she was the W.A.G. we’d most like to hang out with — and not just because she’s a partner in a cannabis company. She’s the one person in the cast who we saw as most welcoming — most willing to sit down with the women the others were shunning. She’s the least judgmental but also the most down-to-earth and real about every situation on the show. When she speaks make sure you listen because she drops gems consistently. When we watch her we see a woman who has been through a lot — including her high-profile divorce from Amar’e Stoudemire — and still come out smiling! You can tell she hasn’t always been treated well but she treats everyone with respect and kindness. It’s really wonderful to watch in the world of reality TV!

The show is described as a docu-soap, so we’re not going to act like looks don’t matter. These women are STUNNING — especially Porsha Berto, wife of Andre Berto, who is another real estate agent at Allure along with running a growing lifestyle empire, Bad Bxtch Good Mom.

Porsha is a 10/10 every time she hits the screen. She’s very close with Sharelle, Ashley, and Alexis and she definitely carries herself with grace, but she also doesn’t back down from an argument.

Keeta Hill is Tyreek Hill’s wife — we don’t see her as much as some of the other ladies but she’s in good with Sharelle, Ashley, and Porsha and has had some past tension with Sadé. One thing we really like is that she helps show a different side of Tyreek — who is all about supporting his wife on the show. She’s a class act, like most of the women on the show she is all about representing herself and her family well and she’s a shining example.

Since we mentioned Tyreek, it’s worth noting that Ashley’s husband Phillip and Porsha’s husband Andre make frequent appearances on the show. They’re clearly involved and supportive and it’s dope to see that the way they show up for their wives.

Sadé Vanessa is a standout on the show not just because of her beauty but also because she does not follow the crowd. It’s really clear the swimwear designer is nobody’s minion. She looks sweet but she definitely holds her own and doesn’t allow herself or her friends to be bullied. As you can see from the trailer, YesJulz finds herself on the outs with a lot of the ladies this season but Sadé doesn’t shun her.

Since she’s not a main cast member we won’t get too deep into Julz, but she should probably brace herself because her scenes will surely land her back in the hot seat on social media. One positive note about Julz is that she does open up about some of her relationship hardships and her motherhood journey, so maybe that should help with her less than stellar rep???

Whew! How’s that for tea? Are you excited to see these women in action?

W.A.G.s to Riches premieres on Netflix Wednesday, January 22.