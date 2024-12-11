Netflix Unveils The Cast Of ‘W.A.G.s To Riches’ — And One Of The Stars Might Surprise You

Selling Tampa may be cancelled, but Sharelle Rosado is still very much a Netflix starruh.

Netflix revealed the cast and premiere date for their new series W.A.G.s to Riches which features and a few other faces — both familiar and new. The series takes viewers inside the high-stakes world of ambitious women in Miami, connected to the city’s most elite athletes, musicians, and power players. This docu-soap follows a bold group of women who are breaking the mold and building empires of their own, balancing thriving careers, motherhood, and high-profile relationships—all while dealing with the glamour and drama that come with their affluent lives. From battling blog-fueled gossip to competing in a city where connections are everything, these women are out to prove they’re more than just the trophies behind the men, with some even out-earning their famous male counterparts. With fierce ambition, rivalries, and jaw-dropping moments, W.A.G.s to Riches pulls back the curtain on their world like never before.

No trailer yet, but the TUDUM bios on the cast are available.

Sharelle Rosado

The queen bee of the W.A.G.s, Sharelle was previously engaged to former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. She’s the founder of her own multimillion-dollar real estate agency, Allure Realty, which she opened in 2019 and has since expanded to three locations. On top of her busy work schedule, the Selling Tampa alum is a mother of four children. She’s also a military veteran and served as an Army paratrooper.

Maranda Johnson

Maranda is the youngest member of the W.A.G.s group and the on again/off again girlfriend of rapper Kodak Black. The couple share two young children together, but have a complicated relationship that tends to make headlines — much to her dismay. Maranda, who works under Sharelle at Allure, has been focused on dominating the real estate world without the help of her famous partner. And when she’s not selling houses, Maranda is in the studio, trying to make a name for herself as a rapper.

Ashley Wheeler

Love Reality TV? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Married to ex–Miami Dolphins football player Philip Wheeler, Ashley is a dedicated mother to two boys. But now that Philip has retired, he’s happy to be the househusband — while she brings home the bacon. Ashley recently joined Sharelle’s brokerage as a top-earning agent alongside Maranda, where she works with several high-profile celebrity clients, including Teyana Taylor.

Alexis Welch Stoudemire

Previously married to basketball legend and Olympian Amar’e Stoudemire, Alexis is adjusting to life as a divorcée. Together the longtime former couple built a legacy, including an expansive real estate portfolio, fashion influence, and charity work. But now, Alexis is embarking on a new chapter while co-parenting her and Amar’e’s two children, whom they raise in the Jewish faith. As a partner in a cannabis company, a tech angel investor, and a podcast host, Alexis is all about her business. But she’s also making time to open herself back up to love again as a self-proclaimed “serial dater.”

Porsha Berto

Married to retired world champion boxer Andre Berto for the past five years, Porsha is a real estate agent and runs a growing lifestyle empire, Bad Bxtch Good Mom. She and her husband recently moved from Beverly Hills to Tampa, where Porsha works at Allure Realty with Sharelle, but the couple is now looking to relocate to Miami. Porsha and Berto have two children together and another baby on the way.

Sadé Vanessa

Engaged to NFL star Robbie Chosen Anderson, Sadé splits her time between growing her real estate career, running a swimwear brand, and working as a TV and podcast host. The couple, who are expecting their first child, have been together for nine years and are planning to celebrate their longtime love with a “glittering wedding.”

Lastonia Leviston

Lastonia, aka Stoni, is the mother of Rick Ross’ first child. While her relationship with Rick Ross has been filled with ups and downs, Stoni feels she’s the most levelheaded of all his children’s mothers. She’s the founder and owner of Instatique, a high-end fashion boutique based in Miami, and has her sights set on growing a fashion empire. And if anyone tries to stop her, be warned: Lastonia will go from 0 to 60 in an instant.

Keeta Hill

Married to the Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, one of the highest paid wide receivers in the NFL, Keeta is a tech entrepreneur and pregnant with their first child. Launching a business app backed by a large investor has kept Keeta busy — all while her husband has been facing a slew of personal and legal setbacks. Despite all the challenges, the couple remain strong and live together in Miami.

The next cast member might be the most controversial… And we couldn’t help but notice she’s not in the main cast photo…

Julz Goddard

Known as YesJulz on socials, Julz is a marketing maven and the ex-fiancée of NFL player Duke Riley, with whom she shares a daughter. Growing up in foster care, Julz was determined to make a name for herself and an impact in her community at a young age. A Miami staple, she is now the founder and CEO of 1 AM Creative Agency, a Forbes recognized marketing and entertainment company with a client list that includes Puma, Travis Scott, and Beats By Dre and boasts a creative marketing agency, digital radio station, management company, and record label. She most recently worked with Ye at Yzy as Marketing Director for the roll out of his latest album, Vultures

So yeah, that’s the official bio… You guys might remember her for some other stuff.

Do you think YesJulz was cast to stir the post? How many of the other W.A.G.s were you already familiar with?

Netflix is releasing all eight episodes of W.A.G.s To Riches Season 1 on Jan. 22.

Will you be watching?