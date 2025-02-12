Catch These Presidential Hands: Commando-In-Chief Viola Davis Goes Full ’90s Action Hero In Explosive ‘G20’ Trailer

That’s President Davis to you!

Oscar-winner Viola Davis is entering her Presidential era as Commando-In-Chief Danielle Sutton who faces off against highly-organized crypto terrorists holding world leaders hostage during the G20 summit.

After evading capture by the attackers, she must use her elite military skills to outsmart the enemy while protecting her family and defending her country in what’s left of her red dress.

The film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and MRC Film, marks Viola’s latest foray into the Action genre after stunning as Nanisca in The Woman King.

Speaking to Variety at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Davis opened up about her role as Madam President Sutton in the soon-to-be movie-of-the moment.

“[Sutton was] a completely fictitious character that was born out of the imagination of several writers,” she said, per Yahoo. “It was the sort of thing you’d imagine as a kid, just playing the most heroic character you could possibly play, and you create Danielle Sutton, who was a war hero and then won the election on a liberal ticket. I think it just so happens that it mirrored a lot of what was happening in American politics at the time, but really it’s just meant to be a fun movie.”

Check out the explosive trailer below:

Directed by Patricia Riggen, the buzzy political Thriller also stars Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Antony Starr, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Clark Gregg.

“This is Viola Davis as you’ve never seen her — heroically kicking tons of ass in a global thrill ride,” said Riggen in an interview with THR. “With G20, I wanted to make the kind of classic, edge-of-your-seat action film that I’ve always been such a fan of, but one that draws on the high stakes of our modern and technologically advanced world we live in.”

Will you be seated for G20 when it premieres on Prime Video on April 10? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the trailer on the flip.