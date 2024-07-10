Marsai Martin Models PrettyLittleThing Petite Collection
Shawty Swing Our Way: Marsai Martin Flaunts Her Short Stuffs In PrettyLittleThing Petite Collab
Marsai Martin is bringing a whole new meaning to PrettyLittleThing!
PrettyLittleThing’s newest line, which was designed by the multi-talented Martin and tailored specifically for petite customers, launched on July 9th.
This edit captures the essence of summer, making it the perfect go-to choice for fashion-forward petites who want to make a statement.
To celebrate the launch, PrettyLittleThing announced plans to host an event in Los Angeles, offering an exclusive first look at the edit and commemorating Marsai as a PrettyLittleThing Brand Ambassador.
Marsai embarked on a four-month partnership with PLT starting in April 2024, which featured the actress and producer starring in her own PrettyLittleThing campaign and sharing exclusive content across her Instagram and TikTok channels.
This hotly anticipated edit is available in sizes from US 00 to US 10. Martin’s designs are perfect for luxe summer looks, and feature a range of colors and patterns from fresh whites and creams to vibrant oranges and reds, as well as animal prints.
Hit the flip for more about the line and more looks on Marsai.
- Formula Feeding Brand Bobbie Defends ‘Wonderful Mom’ Cardi B Amid Copious Criticism, Rapper Responds—’Y’all Ain’t Stopping No Bags!’
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117
- Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts & Their ‘All’s Fair’ Costars Sizzle & Slay The Series’ Los Angeles Premiere
Known for her role as Diane Johnson on the hit ABC sitcom Black-ish, Martin’s edit comes infused with her creativity in every piece.
This partnership reflects her commitment to inclusivity and promises glamour and sophistication that only Marsai Martin and PrettyLittleThing can deliver.
She expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying:
‘Creating a line that celebrates petites and offers exclusive, luxurious styles has been a dream of mine!
I wanted to design pieces that not only reflect my personal style but also set new trends and redefine petite fashion.
Every item in this edit was crafted with one goal in mind: to empower petite women to feel confident and stylish.
I can’t wait for everyone to experience the love and thought we put into it!’
Hit the flip for a few final looks.
We love how she styled this coral mini with gold accessories.
We can’t get over these poses! Marsai isn’t little Diane Johnson anymore.
RAWR
We love a white maxi, don’t you?
Which looks are your faves?
