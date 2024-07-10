Celebrity

Marsai Martin Models PrettyLittleThing Petite Collection

Shawty Swing Our Way: Marsai Martin Flaunts Her Short Stuffs In PrettyLittleThing Petite Collab

Published on July 9, 2024

Marsai Martin is bringing a whole new meaning to PrettyLittleThing!

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing’s newest line, which was designed by the multi-talented Martin and tailored specifically for petite customers, launched on July 9th.

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

This edit captures the essence of summer, making it the perfect go-to choice for fashion-forward petites who want to make a statement.

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

To celebrate the launch, PrettyLittleThing announced plans to host an event in Los Angeles, offering an exclusive first look at the edit and commemorating Marsai as a PrettyLittleThing Brand Ambassador.

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

Marsai embarked on a four-month partnership with PLT starting in April 2024, which featured the actress and producer starring in her own  PrettyLittleThing campaign and sharing exclusive content across her Instagram and TikTok channels.

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

 

This hotly anticipated edit is available in sizes from US 00 to US 10. Martin’s designs are perfect for luxe summer looks, and feature a range of colors and patterns from fresh whites and creams to vibrant oranges and reds, as well as animal prints.

Hit the flip for more about the line and more looks on Marsai.

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

Known for her role as Diane Johnson on the hit ABC sitcom Black-ish, Martin’s edit comes infused with her creativity in every piece.

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

 

This partnership reflects her commitment to inclusivity and promises glamour and sophistication that only Marsai Martin and PrettyLittleThing can deliver.

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

She expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying:

‘Creating a line that celebrates petites and offers exclusive, luxurious styles has been a dream of mine!

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

I wanted to design pieces that not only reflect my personal style but also set new trends and redefine petite fashion.

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

Every item in this edit was crafted with one goal in mind: to empower petite women to feel confident and stylish.

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

I can’t wait for everyone to experience the love and thought we put into it!’

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

Hit the flip for a few final looks.

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

 

We love how she styled this coral mini with gold accessories.

 

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

We can’t get over these poses! Marsai isn’t little Diane Johnson anymore.

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

RAWR

 

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

We love a white maxi, don’t you?

 

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

Which looks are your faves?

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

 

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

 

Marsai Martin models her new PrettyLittleThing petite edit

Source: Courtesy / PrettyLittleThing

