Shawty Swing Our Way: Marsai Martin Flaunts Her Short Stuffs In PrettyLittleThing Petite Collab

Marsai Martin is bringing a whole new meaning to PrettyLittleThing!

PrettyLittleThing’s newest line, which was designed by the multi-talented Martin and tailored specifically for petite customers, launched on July 9th.

This edit captures the essence of summer, making it the perfect go-to choice for fashion-forward petites who want to make a statement.

To celebrate the launch, PrettyLittleThing announced plans to host an event in Los Angeles, offering an exclusive first look at the edit and commemorating Marsai as a PrettyLittleThing Brand Ambassador.

Marsai embarked on a four-month partnership with PLT starting in April 2024, which featured the actress and producer starring in her own PrettyLittleThing campaign and sharing exclusive content across her Instagram and TikTok channels.

This hotly anticipated edit is available in sizes from US 00 to US 10. Martin’s designs are perfect for luxe summer looks, and feature a range of colors and patterns from fresh whites and creams to vibrant oranges and reds, as well as animal prints.

