Cardi B Blames Trump For Ruining Her $3K Bloody Shoes, Suggests He Return Her Deported Uncle To The U.S. As Payback

Cardi B is calling out Donald Trump (again), this time for being part of the reason her $3,000 shoes were destroyed at the Super Bowl.

According to the “Bongos” rapper, Trump’s 2025 Super Bowl attendance is what cost her a $3,000 pair of Louboutins. She put her spiked shoes on display during an Instagram Live on Sunday night, which came after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

“Look how f***ed up my shoes [are],” she said in a LiveBitez clip that was later posted to X. “This shoe cost me three bands. All because of Trump. Now I like him lesser!” The rapper continued, “You didn’t have to go to no damn Super Bowl. F***ing up my shoe!”

Cardi went on to explain that the cart service at the New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome stopped “at a certain point… because Trump was there,” which meant that she had to walk. She also claimed that the Secret Service was “not playing” and gave everyone “a hard time” at the game.

The rapper reiterated that she was “too f***ing mad” about her shoes, offering Trump a resolution for her anger in the form of returning her deported uncle back to the United States.

“Well, he definitely ain’t going to do that,” she realized.

Amid his mass deportations of undocumented immigrants following his inauguration last month, Trump was the first sitting president in history to attend a Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, he didn’t stay to see Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance, reportedly leaving after the second quarter.

Trump also posed for photos with members of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ family and made fun of tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for getting booed by the crowd when she appeared on the jumbotron. He also declared his hatred of Swift last year after she endorsed Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social the night of the big game in New Orleans. “She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Despite him publicly talking down to his girlfriend, when Kelce was asked about the president’s attendance, he called it an “honor.”

“No matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life,” he said at the time. “It’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool.”

So, not only did Trump degrade his girlfriend once again, but Kelce also lost the biggest game of his life. Bummer.