Tasha K Accuses Cardi B Of ‘Career Sabotage’ & Financial Ruin In New Petition, Perturbed BardiGang Says She Asked For It

Tasha K believes Cardi B is trying to sabotage her media career and “financially ruin” her as she fights for her Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition to be approved, and the rapper’s BardiGang believes she only has herself to blame.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the blogger has accused Cardi B of interfering with her bankruptcy case, which she filed in 2023. In May of that year, Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, claimed she was financially strapped and unable to pay the $4 million debt resulting from Cardi’s 2022 defamation victory. However, the Bronx-bred rap star intervened, requesting the court to dismiss Tasha’s bankruptcy petition.

In August 2023, Cardi fought to have Tasha’s case thrown out, alleging that Tasha had fraudulently transferred assets and income to her husband’s name and/or his business, according to legal documents. Cardi also claimed to have discovered several offshore trust accounts in locations like the Cook Islands, Nevis, and Georgia (the country, not the U.S. state) which she alleged were owned by the popular gossip Youtuber.

Additionally, Cardi asserted that Tasha was continuing to live a lavish lifestyle, showcasing her wealth on social media despite claiming to be financially destitute in court. Before Tasha filed for bankruptcy, Cardi had already begun collecting on the debt, but the filing temporarily halted her efforts.

Legal trouble between the two began in 2019 when the “WAP” hitmaker filed a defamation lawsuit accusing the controversial vlogger of spreading false and damaging claims about her online, including allegations that she had an STD, used cocaine, and worked as a prostitute.

Tasha Claims Cardi Is Trying To Sabotage Her Media Career

In her latest filing, Tasha K slammed the court’s slow decision on her bankruptcy request and condemned Cardi’s actions, alleging the Grammy-award-winner was attempting to stifle her freedom of speech on her blogs and social media platforms, effectively sabotaging her career.

As previously reported, in May, Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, filed for bankruptcy amid her ongoing legal battle. At the time of the filing, Tasha alleged that she only had $95 in her Chase checking account and was burdened with significant credit card debt. The outspoken influencer also stated she owed $14,000 to banks and American Express, $53,000 on her car, and $3.38 million to Cardi B, along with an unspecified amount in back taxes.

To support her claims of financial hardship, Tasha listed her total assets as ranging from $50,000 to $100,000, while her liabilities spanned from $1 million to as much as $10 million. She also stated that she didn’t have enough liquidity to cover the costs of personal items like her 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, which was valued at $2,750, and her electronics, which totaled around $500.

In terms of income, Tasha claimed she was earning $13,000 per month as a content creator, while her husband brought in $17,000 a month. Despite this, she argued that their combined income was insufficient to cover her massive debt, per RadarOnline.

As noted by MadameNoire, if Tasha’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing is approved, it won’t eliminate the defamation case debt she owes Cardi B. Instead, it would allow her to keep her assets and continue running her gossip blog business while making payments to Cardi through a court-approved repayment plan—provided that Cardi’s legal team agrees to the terms.

Cardi B’s BardiGang Slams Tasha K’s New Petition

As you can imagine, Cardi B’s dedicated fanbase has zero sympathy for the blogger, and they’re weighing in with their opinions. According to the BardiGang, Tasha K is the one who actually sabotaged her career herself.

“PLAY STUPID GAMES, WIN STUPID PRIZES,” tweeted Cardi’s friend, Ken Barbie.

What do you think about Tasha K’s latest filing?