Bey-utiful Family Bond: Solange Knowles’ Son Julez Smith Opens Up About His Sweet Connection With ‘Baby Cousin’ Rumi Carter

Beyoncé and Solange Knowles don’t play about their family, and it looks like the next generation is operating the same way.

Solange Knowles son, Julez Smith–whom she welcomed with her ex Daniel Smith–is a model well on his way to his own successful career. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s nephew recently sat down for an interview with Teen Vogue, during which he detailed how his relationship with the couple’s youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, has changed since he’s gotten older.

“My baby cousin Rumi, I seen her not too long ago, before I went to Paris actually, and I was packing my bag and she was like, ‘Where are you going?’” the 20-year-old explained in the interview published on Feb. 13. “I was like, ‘I’m going to Paris.’ She was like, ‘Oh, you’re going to work.’ And that was my first time where any of my cousins or siblings was like, ‘Okay, yeah, he got a job now. My cousin’s going to work.’”

Rumi, 7, isn’t the only cousin giving Julez a hard time about being all grown up now, with Smith telling the outlet that Rumi’s twin brother, Sir, and 13-year-old Blue Ivy also make him feel grown up.

“They’re asking me questions like, ‘You drive now?’” he continued. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m 20 now. I ain’t the same 15-year-old when you were born, you feel me.’”

Despite getting some serious sass from his little cousins, the rising model doesn’t mind the questions, saying, “that type of stuff warms my heart…just knowing that my younger folks in my family look up to me and I’m a role model to them.”

Julez went on to emphasize the responsibility of being a role model for his younger family members, saying he’s been in “protector mode” since the day Blue Ivy was born.

“Just trying to be a positive role model as they get older—I think that’s been my main goal,” he continued. “And it’s cool, they know their cousin is a model now, so it’s like, all right, that might rub off on one of the kids.” “I’m really close to my family, so being the oldest is like, I got to set the tone, set the standard for them, make sure I’m in the same direction that I would want them to go,” Smith concluded.

You can read Julez’s full interview with Teen Vogue here.