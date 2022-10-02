Bossip Video

On Wednesday, September 28, Solange Knowles’ original score mesmerized audiences during its debut at the New York City ballet and Beyoncé was emitting major big sister energy from the front row.

Solange composed a score for Play Time which was choreographed by the renowned Gianna Reisen. The choreographer shared her feelings about Solange’s audio art with AllTheArts saying;

“There’s a lot of nuance to it. It’s exciting, for sure. That’s what I wanted; I wanted something that would kind of keep the audience on their toes.”

The piece the 36-year-old produced featured her signature jazz-inspired sound and was performed by the City Ballet Orchestra as well as a soloist from her own band.

The event was held at the Lincoln Center and premiered this week as an element of NYCB’s Fall Fashion Gala.

Big sis Bey showed love to Solange on Instagram by posting a slideshow of photos from her baby sister’s magical night at the ballet. She penned a heartfelt message,

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you. You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.'”

Beyonce ended her caption with a quote from her song “Cozy”;

“Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis.”

The Queen also made a post showcasing her chic look for the evening, pics with Mama Knowles , and a video of Solange holding a huge bouquet of roses as she took a bow at the show’s conclusion.

In true mom fashion, Tina Knowles made several posts about her daughter’s big night.

Solange made a post of her own with the simplistic caption,

“heart so full”.

Many people like to compare the songwriter’s career to her older sibling’s but like Beyonce said in her tune from “Renaissance”, Solange is “comfortable in her skin.”

She is the true definition of a Creative – from being the Art Director for PUMA to winning a Grammy for her masterpiece, “Cranes in the Sky” – she is in her own lane of genius.