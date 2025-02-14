Kanye & Bianca Censori’s Rep Denies ‘Tabloid’ Rumors Of Split, Insists The Pair Is ‘About To Enjoy Valentine’s Day Together’

Reports of Kanye and Bianca Censori’s split are being denied by the couple once again.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, Daily Mail reported that the controversial couple had split and is heading towards a divorce. A source with direct knowledge also told TMZ that both sides have already contacted divorce attorneys.

At the time, the outlet reported that they verbally agreed to Bianca getting a payment of $5 million following the short marriage, which began in December 2022. A source close to the rapper also reportedly confirmed to Daily Mail that the couple have broken up and that they expect a legal filing to end the marriage in the coming days.

Shortly after, that report was debunked by Milo Yiannopoulos, the couple’s longtime rep, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together,” Yiannopoulos told the outlet. “Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press.” He went on to reference the previous reports of a split that came late last year, adding, “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

According to reports from Page Six, their rep’s denial of an impending divorce comes shortly after Ye posted-and-deleted about “coercion.”

“Is the coercion?” the rapper captioned his post on Thursday, adding a thinking emoji. Kanye went on to share a screenshot of Google’s AI-generated “overview” of the term, which reads: “Yes, coercion is illegal. Coercion is the act of forcing someone to do something against their will through threats or intimidation. It can involve physical harm, psychological abuse, extortion, blackmail or sexual assault.”

In the second slide of his post, the rapper reposted an article from The Hollywood Reporter, which referenced him being dropped by business partners over his latest antisemitic comments. This comes after he declared himself a Nazi who “love[s] Hitler” last week, among other hateful rhetoric.

Earlier this week, a source told Page Six that this, along with the swastika merch he sold on the Yeezy website following his Super Bowl ad, was the “unsurvivable” breaking point for Censori. But, according to their rep, things are still going strong.