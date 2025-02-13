Trouble In Pervy Paradise? Kanye & Bianca Censori Reportedly Headed For Divorce After Two Years Of Marriage

Ye–the artist formerly known as Kanye West–and his wife, Bianca Censori, are reportedly headed for divorce.

Following their bizarre striptease stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards earlier this month, Ye and Bianca are reportedly calling it quits. This also comes just a few months after reports late last year that they were splitting, which was debunked when they walked the streets of Tokyo together just a couple of days later.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the controversial couple has split and is heading towards a divorce. A source with direct knowledge also told TMZ that both sides have already contacted divorce attorneys.

The outlet reported that they verbally agreed to Bianca getting a payment of $5 million following the short marriage, which began in December 2022. A source close to the rapper reportedly confirmed to Daily Mail that the couple have broken up and that they expect a legal filing to end the marriage in the coming days.

Censori is understood to be staying at their $35 million house in Los Angeles for now, while some believe Ye might be headed back to Tokyo, where he spent much of 2024 living in a hotel.

Their separation comes on the heels of not only their Grammys appearance, which featured a nearly-naked Censori in a completely sheer dress, but also after Ye’s latest string of antisemitic, hateful, and misogynistic social media rants. While he’s said similar, problematic things before, this time around, he declared himself a Nazi and even praised Adolf Hitler.

This split comes as a shock as it’s been less than two weeks since Kanye instructed Bianca to drop her coat on Grammys red carpet, revealing her see-through dress. While some fans speculated that she may have been uncomfortable, they were seen that same night at a Grammys after-party, having fun and engaging in some serious PDA on the dance floor.

While it’s unclear what has led to their split, it could (read: should) have something to do with Kanye’s rants on X, which prompted Elon Musk to censor his account before it was eventually deactivated. The rapper also paid for a Super Bowl commercial that linked to his Yeezy website, where the only thing for sale was a shirt with a swastika.

Ye and Bianca, a former architect for Yeezy, had a secret wedding ceremony around January 2023, shortly after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. It was reported back in October that multiple sources told TMZ the pair had called it quits, with Ye and Bianca supposedly telling people around them they broke up a few weeks prior.

The outlet further stated that Kanye was telling people close to him he plans to live in Tokyo and divorce Bianca–though they were seen in that same city, together, shortly after. Now that they’ve reportedly split once again, it could be for good, this time.