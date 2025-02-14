Baller Breakup: Kysre Gondrezick & Jaylen Brown Reportedly Split At The Start Of The NBA Season

Kysre Gondrezick and Jaylen Brown are no longer an item.

After confirming their coupledom with a joint red carpet appearance at the 2024 ESPY Awards, the Celtics star and WNBA free agent have reportedly called it quits. According to reports from Page Six, the pair broke at the start of the NBA season, after Brown “started distancing himself to focus on ball.”

With that timeline in mind, it looks like things have been over for a while, with the NBA season starting in late October. While the news is only coming out now, their ESPYs appearance in July 2024 was just a few months before their reported split. The source also said that “no one in their circle” saw the breakup coming.

The former couple started dating last summer before making their red carpet debut at the ESPY Awards. They still seemed happy as ever when he gifted his then-girlfriend with a lavish trip to Brazil and multiple Chanel bags for her 27th birthday in July. He even showered her with a romantic boat ride and pricey Christian Louboutin shoes.

Gondrezick and Brown were seen together again at New York Fashion Week in September, but just one month later, Kysre was noticeably absent when he celebrated his 28th birthday. Rumors of a split started swirling shortly after, when fans noticed that she wasn’t attending any Celtics games to support him.

The split reportedly “came out of nowhere” and surprised all of their friends because “he was so invested in her,” the source told Page Six.

Neither party has publicly commented on the breakup.