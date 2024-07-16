Sports

Jaylen Brown Caught Pillow Talking About Bronny James' Skills

Jaylen Brown Caught In 4K Pillow-Talking While Doubting Bronny James' Pro Skills, Tender Talking Baller Later Attempts To Clear The Air

Published on July 16, 2024

Bronny x Jaylen

Source: Amy Sussman/ Candice Ward/ Getty/ Wireimage

Jaylen Brown was spotted on camera telling Angel Reese and his girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick, that he doesn’t believe Bronny James is a pro.

If you’re a serial LeBron James watcher, then you’ve noticed that he often covers his mouth when speaking in the presence of cameras, and Celtics star Jaylen Brown should probably follow suit.

According to Complex, on Monday, the NBA Champion was spotted pillow-talking about Bronny James to Angel Reese and his girlfriend Kyrse Gondrezick, and people reading his lips could clearly make out what he was saying.

“I don’t think Bronny [James] is a pro,” said Brown.

Gondrezick seemingly replied, “I think he’ll be on the G-league team for sure.”

Brown seemingly disagreed saying, “I don’t think so; I think because of his name, he’ll be on the Lakers.”

This is a level of playa-hating we haven’t seen in a very long time.

Hours after news of his comments broke, Jaylen Brown attempted to clear the air saying;

“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity !Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth.”

Maybe a champ like Jaylen Brown should consider offering Bronny James mentorship instead of shady comments.

