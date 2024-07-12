Sports

Baddies, Ballers & Best Dressed On The 2024 ESPYs Red Carpet

Ballers, Baddies & Best Dressed: Kysre Gondrezick & Jaylen Brown Soft-Launch Full-Court Coupledom As Serena Williams, GloRilla & Russell Wilson Slay The 2024 ESPYs

Published on July 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 2

On Thursday night, the biggest names in sports and entertainment showed up and showed out to celebrate athletic excellence. Stars like Serena Williams, GloRilla, Russell Wilson, and seemingly boo’d-up ballers Kysre Gondrezick & Jaylen Brown came to slay, not play on the 2024 ESPYs red carpet.

Kysre Gondrezick x Jalen Brown x Serena Williams x Glorilla x Russell Wilson

Source: UNIQUE NICOLE/Gilbert Flores/Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Before Serena Williams served as the host, she served on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The 2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The 2024 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

It was a family affair, with Alexis Ohanian and their adorable daughter Olympia by Serena’s side.

The 2024 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Russell Wilson held it down outside while Ciara prepared to open the show with a medley of her hits.

The 2024 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

What’s better than one tennis titan? Two! Venus Williams applied pressure in a blazer-style dress.

The 2024 ESPY Awards - Backstage

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Colman Domingo still doesn’t miss with the red carpet drip!

US-SPORTS-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-ESPY

Source: UNIQUE NICOLE / Getty

Candace Parker makes retirement look better than ever after announcing the end of an epic WNBA career.

2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Quinta Brunson continues her best-dressed dominance in a sexy floral lace gown.

2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

It wasn’t even “7 p.m. Friday,” but GloRilla still brought the heat and showed off her snatched waist in an all-black two-piece.

2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Flau’jae Johnson did double duty as one of the newest WNBA players and a performer, hitting the stage to perform songs like “Legend Flow” and “Came Out A Beast.”

The 2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

We love to see the rap baddies bonding!

2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

New Couple??? Kysre Gondrezick & Jaylen Brown Fuel Relationship Rumors With Coupled-Up Cuteness On The 2024 ESPYs Red Carpet

An even more surprising link-up was Kysre Gondrezick & Jaylen Brown. The boo’d-up ballers seemingly hard-launched their love connection as they posed with arms around each other. According to Page Sixrelationship rumors started when cameras clocked the former Chicago Sky star on Jalyen Brown’s float during last month’s NBA Championship parade.

The WNBA beauty stunned in a curve-hugging black lace gown.

The Boston Celtics star matched her chic in an all-black suit. The suspected couple reportedly got red carpet-ready in the same Pendry Hotel room. They also left together in the same sprinter at the end of the big night. We see y’all out here!

 

Check out more 2024 ESPY Awards red carpet looks after the flip!

SEE ALSO

More A-Listers & Athletes On the 2024 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

Allyson Felix

The 2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Halle Bailey

US-SPORTS-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-ESPY

Source: UNIQUE NICOLE / Getty

Lamar Jackson

2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Terrell Owens

The 2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Paige Bueckers

The 2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Draymond Green

2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Yo Gotti

US-SPORTS-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-ESPY

Source: UNIQUE NICOLE / Getty

Monique Billings

2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Arielle Chambers

2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Mark Ingram

2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

 

Who do you think was best dressed on the 2024 ESPYs red carpet?

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12

Related Tags

Celebrity News ESPY Awards For Your Viewing Pleasure New Couple??? Newsletter Red Carpet Seen on the Scene
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Hip-Hop Wired

Brandy Puts Her Health First After Leaving Her Chicago Concert - Fans Understand

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
African American couple arguing at home, woman turning away with protest

Girl… #7 Is A Whole Sermon — Red Flags You’re Dating An Emotional Vampire

MadameNoire

Eras, Egos & Evolution: Breaking Down The Laila Ali & Claressa Shields Beef

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 29, 2025
18 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

World Premiere Of Hulu's "All's Fair" - Arrivals

Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts & Their ‘All’s Fair’ Costars Sizzle & Slay The Series’ Los Angeles Premiere

Cardi B performs at 2025 Global Citizen Festival

Cardi B Claps Back At Critics About Why She Continues Clubbing While Pregnant: ‘I’m An Entertainer, Honey!’

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020

Kimmy Kakes Kandidly Komments On The Breaking Point In Her ‘Toxic’ Ye Marriage—’I Had To Save Myself’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close