Ballers, Baddies & Best Dressed: Kysre Gondrezick & Jaylen Brown Soft-Launch Full-Court Coupledom As Serena Williams, GloRilla & Russell Wilson Slay The 2024 ESPYs

On Thursday night, the biggest names in sports and entertainment showed up and showed out to celebrate athletic excellence. Stars like Serena Williams, GloRilla, Russell Wilson, and seemingly boo’d-up ballers Kysre Gondrezick & Jaylen Brown came to slay, not play on the 2024 ESPYs red carpet.

Before Serena Williams served as the host, she served on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

It was a family affair, with Alexis Ohanian and their adorable daughter Olympia by Serena’s side.

Russell Wilson held it down outside while Ciara prepared to open the show with a medley of her hits.

What’s better than one tennis titan? Two! Venus Williams applied pressure in a blazer-style dress.

Colman Domingo still doesn’t miss with the red carpet drip!

Candace Parker makes retirement look better than ever after announcing the end of an epic WNBA career.

Quinta Brunson continues her best-dressed dominance in a sexy floral lace gown.

It wasn’t even “7 p.m. Friday,” but GloRilla still brought the heat and showed off her snatched waist in an all-black two-piece.

Flau’jae Johnson did double duty as one of the newest WNBA players and a performer, hitting the stage to perform songs like “Legend Flow” and “Came Out A Beast.”

We love to see the rap baddies bonding!

An even more surprising link-up was Kysre Gondrezick & Jaylen Brown. The boo’d-up ballers seemingly hard-launched their love connection as they posed with arms around each other. According to Page Six, relationship rumors started when cameras clocked the former Chicago Sky star on Jalyen Brown’s float during last month’s NBA Championship parade.

The WNBA beauty stunned in a curve-hugging black lace gown.

The Boston Celtics star matched her chic in an all-black suit. The suspected couple reportedly got red carpet-ready in the same Pendry Hotel room. They also left together in the same sprinter at the end of the big night. We see y’all out here!

