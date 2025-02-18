MAFS Exclusive Clip: Emem Slams Ikechi’s Excuses As A ‘Burning Bag Of Dog S***’—‘You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourself’

Things are (finally) coming to an end between a Married At First Sight couple, and BOSSIP has an exclusive look at the wife slamming her husband’s antics.

As previously reported, the season premiered on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime and features Chicagoans willing to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger at the altar. As always, the couples will then embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon and living together as newlyweds, with the ultimate test arriving at the end of the eight-week experiment. At that point, each couple must make the life-changing decision: stay married and build a future together, or get divorced and part ways.

This season will prove to be especially scandalous as there’s a reported spouse swap amid some messy cheating claims.

A press release reports that this season promises even more excitement and drama with a “mature cast” and new twists. Among the surprises is an explosive cheating scandal, leading to a couple swap that’s sure to shock viewers and leave everyone wondering what will happen next.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

An exclusive clip from tonight’s episode shows Emem and Ikechi meeting with Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pia about ending their marriage.

The meeting comes after Ikechi made a surprise appearance at the couple’s retreat with a single divorce document he asked Emem to sign. She rightfully refused, but she’s ready to sign now if the paperwork is in order.

Speaking of the paperwork, Ikechi is questioned about his intentions in bringing the divorce doc to the retreat.

“Why did you doit that way? Help me understand that,” says Dr. Pepper.

“He wanted to embarass me,” interjects Emem.

Ikechi denies that that was his intention and apologizes, but Emem isn’t buying it.

“I think it’s bulls***t, it’s think a burning bag of dog s***. I’m sick of it, I don’t even wanna hear it no more. You should be ashamed of yourself, really,” says Emem.

Ikechi says her response is the reason why he walks out and why he’s ready to end things.

“Being in this marriage doesn’t feel good, doesn’t feel healthy, it just feels very tiring.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Tonight’s #MAFS will be explosive as we see the aftermath of David and Madison revealing that they “have feelings” for each other.

Tune in to Married At First Sight tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.