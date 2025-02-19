Politics

Department Of Education Demands End To DEI In Schools

Project 2025: Donald Trump’s Administration Threatens Schools To Cut DEI Programs Or Lose Federal Funding

Published on February 19, 2025

We told y’all that Donald Trump had every intention of implementing the Project 2025 agenda despite he and his bootlickers’ worst efforts to disassociate from the right-wing extremist propaganda bible during the 2024 election. That said, it’s still infuriating and appalling to see Trump use the power of the presidency to cruelly cudgel Black progress and the centuries-long fight for equity in America.

According to The Guardian, the Trump administration, via the Department of Education, is threatening schools and universities with loss of federal funding if they don’t capitulate to his “anti-woke” policy of ending DEI programs in all forms, whether they be related to admission, curriculum, hiring, or financial aid. Essentially, Trump and his band of bigots want no mention of race or ethnic uniqueness in America whatsoever. The way they’re pushing the line, we won’t be surprised if they try to make the word “race” a crime punishable by prison before Trump’s term is up in 2028.

“Schools have been operating on the pretext that selecting students for ‘diversity’ or similar euphemisms is not selecting them based on race,” said Craig Trainor, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights. “No longer. Students should be assessed according to merit, accomplishment and character.”

Is that why there has only been one POTUS who wasn’t white or male? Because America is a bias-free meritocracy where only the best and brightest are chosen to do jobs and ascend to positions of power? Sure, Jan.

What makes this ultimatum worse is that tap dancing negroes like Tim Scott and Ben Carson are giving their orange overseer high-faves, atta boys, and loving pats on the butt over these policies that assist in systematically barring Black folks from places we deserve to be.

Mind you, this “demand” to end diversity, equity, and inclusion isn’t a law, it’s not even an executive order, it’s a memo that the Department of Education sent to schools to intimidate them into acquiescence. It’s a bully move and sadly, many schools will bend the knee out of fear of losing money. This is not the way to run a country much less to run the future of education.

