Donald Trump questionably claims he’s an expert on everything else, but now he expects us to believe he has “no knowledge” of Project 2025 and its oppressive plans to give him unprecedented power as president. After the plan, directed by Trump’s former chief of staff, exploded online, that would make him the last person in the country to hear about it.

In his Philly campaign rally speech, Trump stated, “I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying, and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.”

According to AP News, he posted a statement distancing himself from Project 2025 on his social media website. “Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

Wish them luck? PLEASE.

Project 2025: The Drastic Plan Trump “Doesn’t Know About”

Let’s break down what Trump is desperately trying to distance himself from. Project 2025 is a 922-page plan that proposes a massive expansion of presidential power. The project includes but isn’t limited to:

firing up to 50,000 government workers to replace them with Trump loyalists (JUST SICK)

National abortions ban

Birth control, IVF, and STD Testing restrictions

Patient Data exposure

Eliminating the Department of Education and free school lunch programs

Enforcing Christian principles

Removing Environmental Protection Agency and protections for endangered species

Implementing tax policies that benefit the wealthy

Weaken unions and workplace safety regulations

End FBI efforts to combat disinformation

Repeal Acts for Civil Rights, Voting Rights, Fair Housing

End gender equality protections

Getting rid of DEI workers and training programs

Criminalizing LGBTQ+ rights and homelessness

Using the U.S. military against the U.S. citizens

Yet Trump would have us believe he’s completely in the dark about it. It’s hard to swallow, especially given his past authoritarian actions and statements.

The Social Media Firestorm

What’s really pushed Trump into this awkward denial is the social media uproar. Project 2025 has been trending online and on television screens. As BOSSIP previously covered, celebrities such as Taraji P. Henson are taking part in the activism against it.

Taraji didn’t hold back at the BET Awards, calling the oppressive overthrow of the government for what it is. Her bold move has put even more pressure on Trump and spread awareness of the initiative. Now, he’s backtracking and expecting us to fall for it despite his party’s track record of calling for these extremist policies.

Trump can try to address the elephant in the room, but his response is far from convincing.

Trump’s Ties to Project 2025 Figures

The key players behind Project 2025 are all Trump insiders:

Paul Dans, the project’s director, was a former chief of staff at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management under Trump.

John McEntee, a senior adviser, was the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.

Russ Vought, a significant contributor, is on the Republican National Committee’s platform writing committee.

With such close ties, Trump’s denial is more than just suspicious; it’s strategic.

Conservative Leaders’ Radical Agenda

Conservative leaders are openly declaring their revolutionary intentions to drag the U.S. back to the 1800s.

AP News states that Kevin Roberts, Heritage Foundation President, declared on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, “We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”

With over 110 conservative groups involved, they’re pushing policy and personnel recommendations for the next conservative president. This isn’t just about Trump; it’s a full-blown attempt to reshape America.

Trump’s Extreme Agenda

Even if he’s trying to sidestep Project 2025, Trump’s own plans are still alarming. Research shows that he’s gearing up for a massive deportation operation and wants to potentially tariff all imports if he gets a second term.

These proposals, when combined with Project 2025, paint a chilling picture of the future. It’s devastating enough that his SCOTUS picks have lifetime control over our laws and seemingly use it to dismantle more civil rights by the day.

Trump’s campaign has previously warned outside allies not to speak for him, yet Karoline Leavitt, a campaign spokeswoman, has been featured in Project 2025’s videos. The hypocrisy is staggering.

It’s as if they want to distance themselves while simultaneously keeping the radical base riled up. Talk about having your cake and eating it, too.

Democrats Sound the Alarm

The Democratic response has been fierce. The Biden campaign has slammed Project 2025 as a “violent revolution to destroy the very idea of America.”

AP found that Ammar Moussa from the Biden campaign described it as an “extreme policy and personnel playbook for Trump’s second term that should scare the hell out of the American people.”

On Independence Day, the Biden campaign posted a dystopian image from “The Handmaid’s Tale” on X, captioned, “Fourth of July under Trump’s Project 2025.”

It’s a clear warning about the dangerous path ahead.

What’s Next?

Trump’s comments come as the Republican Party prepares to draft its party platform, and Project 2025 is gearing up to share a 180-day agenda for the next administration privately.

As these developments unfold, the American public must stay alert and informed. Trump’s denial might be a tactical move, but the implications of Project 2025 are too significant and dangerous to ignore.

This isn’t just about political maneuvering; it’s about the future of our democracy and lives.