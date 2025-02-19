Love & Basketball: A’ja Wilson Confirms Courtside Coupledom With Bam Adebayo—‘My All-Star’

Now, THIS is Love & Basketball. WNBA star A’ja Wilson is subtly confirming what’s long been suspected, Bam is her man, her man, her man!

While chatting with PEOPLE at the Chase Cashback Courts at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco on Valentine’s Day, Wilson, 28, subtly confirmed her rumored romance with 27-year-old Miami Heat player Bam Adebayo.

When asked about her plans for the holiday, Wilson to the publication:

“My plans are here at NBA All-Star. My NBA All-Star is not here,” she added, sweetly referencing Adebayo, who didn’t make it to the 2025 All-Star teams.

The Las Vegas Aces player expressed disappointment about not spending Valentine’s Day with Adebayo but was glad to know that the 7-foot-1 athlete was getting some well-deserved “rest” during the All-Star break.

“And that’s the best Valentine gift that I can truly give him, is just the rest,” she gushed.

Buzz About The Couple’s Rumored Romance Sparked Last Year

A series of posts over the last year sparked major curiosity regarding the celebs’ potential relationship. In August 2024, Adebayo and Wilson were spotted hanging together shortly before the former was photographed sitting courtside at the WNBA champ’s game. A photo captured Adebayo cheering Team USA on at the Paris Olympics, where A’ja pushed the team to a 67-66 victory over France, winning a gold medal. Per PEOPLE, the basketball icon, named Female Athlete of the Year at the ESPYs in July 2024, led the team to an incredible win with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The rumored love birds sparked more speculation about their relationship status in September of that year, when Miami-Dade’s mayor, Danielle Levine Cava, dropped (possibly an intentional) dating hint about the duo while honoring Adebayo with the key to the city. Wilson sat in the crowd to support the Miami Heat center.

“A’ja Wilson, she won gold in women’s basketball. I guess that has something to do with Bam and the Heat being here today,” Cava said with a smile.

Later that month, the Las Vegas Aces subtly referenced “Bam” after A’ja broke the single-season scoring record. Adebayo also showed his support for the WNBA star on two occasions via X.

The first time, he posted “unanimous,” likely alluding to A’ja being a top MVP contender due to her impressive winning streak and leadership in Team USA’s 2024 Olympic victory. He spelled it with an apostrophe, mirroring A’ja’s name, fueling further speculation about their connection.

The second instance came after A’ja made history as the first player in WNBA history to score 1,000 points in a single regular season, following her game against the Connecticut Sun, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

“Hope everybody finds A’thousand reasons to smile on this lovely Sunday,” he penned on X Sept.15, 2024.

The adorable couple were recently seen enjoying a casual dinner together in Beverly Hills on Jan. 15, according to photos obtained and shared by TMZ. Additionally, Adebayo sat front row to watch Wilson’s jersey retirement ceremony on Feb. 2 held by her alma matter, the University of South Carolina.

Wilson Says Adebayo Has Been A Key Supporter Of Her New Signature A’One Nike Sneaker

Wilson didn’t confirm whether she and Adebayo were officially calling each other their Valentines at the Chase Cashback event, but she did share that the Miami Heat player has been a huge supporter of her A’One Nike sneaker. The pink shoe blends comfort and versatility, designed to give players everything they need including cushioning, traction, fit, and support, according to Nike’s website. Adebayo was seen wearing her new signature Nike shoe during the Heat’s victory over the Nets on Jan. 25 and again during their Feb. 7 game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

“It was super dope. It was a moment,” Wilson said of watching Adebayo sport her new kicks.

According to the WNBA center, her new boo,”really wanted to be at the forefront” of pushing the sneaker. “And since they’ve known each other as friends ‘for years,’ she was thrilled to see him wearing them on the court,” PEOPLE noted.

“If I have to put it out in the NBA, why not have someone like Bam Adebayo, who’s just a good person all around, to kind of showcase my shoes, so I was thankful he was able to wear it,” Wilson added.

Congrats to Wilson and Adebayo. We can’t wait to see where love takes these two.